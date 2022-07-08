ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rishi Sunak - live: Ex-chancellor launches leadership bid after Boris Johnson resigns

By Stuti Mishra,Zoe Tidman,Jane Dalton and Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kU85s_0gYbaNRf00

Rishi Sunak has launched his bid to become the new Tory leader after Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down as prime minister.

“Someone has to grip this moment and make the right decisions,” the former chancellor said as he posted a video with the hashtag #Ready4Rishi on social media.

It comes just days after he resigned from the Treasury at the same time as Sajid Javid stepped down as health secretary, with both men criticising Mr Johnson’s leadership.

They were soon followed by more than 50 other Tory MPs quitting their government posts.

The prime minister has since stepped down, but is now facing mounting pressure to leave No 10 immediately after vowing to stay on until his replacement is chosen.

Mr Sunak joins Tom Tugendhat as the Tories to formally put themselves forward for leader, while a number of other names are expected to throw their names in the ring.

The Independent

Government abandoned migrant pushback tactic after trial, MPs hear

The Government abandoned its plan to use controversial pushback tactics to turn away migrants in the Channel after trials, MPs have heard.Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the Defence Committee on Tuesday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) initially recommended against the tactic, which was dropped following the conclusions of Navy experts after trials by the Royal Marines.The policy would have allowed border force patrols to intercept migrant vessels in the English Channel and take them back to France.It was due to be challenged at the High Court earlier this year but was dropped just over a week before.Mr Heappey...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian girl, 11, is forced to return to her war-torn homeland after Home Office officials repeatedly rejected her visa bid to live with her aunt in Britain

A Ukrainian girl has been forced to return to her war-torn home city after her hopes of a starting a new life with her aunt and cousin in the UK were dashed. Alisa Miroshyna, 11, spent nearly three months in Poland waiting for a visa after her parents who both serve in the Ukrainian Army got legal papers, allowing her aunt to act for her.
U.K.
The Independent

Labour fury as Government blocks ‘no confidence’ vote

Labour has accused the Government of “running scared” after it blocked plans by the opposition to stage a Commons no confidence vote in Boris Johnson and his administration.A Labour spokeswoman said it was “unprecedented” for ministers not to allow parliamentary time for a vote of confidence which the party had been seeking on Wednesday.But a Government spokesman hit back, accusing Labour of “playing politics” by tabling a motion of no confidence in the Government and the Prime Minister when Boris Johnson had already resigned.“As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

