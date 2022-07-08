ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newark man accused of domestic violence, striking officer during chase

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWARK – A Newark man is facing multiple felony charges, including domestic violence and assaulting a police officer, following a pursuit over the 4th of July holiday weekend. Police in the East Bay community were called to the 5800 block of Jarvis Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday after...

