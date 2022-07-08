Signal Hound Announces Sale of the Company

Signal Hound, a developer of highly optimized solutions for RF signal test and measurement equipment, has announced the sale of the company to Harrison Osbourn. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be the new owner of Signal Hound. This company continually brings value and innovation to the industry. We have a...
Northvolt, a Swedish battery manufacturer for BMW Group, VW Group, Volvo Cars, Fluence Energy, and Scania Trucks has announced that it has completed a $1.1 billion investment and borrowing round to help expand its manufacturing capabilities. In a press release published today, Northvolt detailed the $1.1 billion investment and borrowing...
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 10th July 2022]. The developer team behind Project Godjira, SkyVerse, and many other NFT projects, 0xytocin Labs, has acquired Chain Scouts to enhance their ecosystem and develop exciting NFT products. With a team of over 30 safe NFT drops and over 5000 ETH processed...
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced Fisker Finance℠, a digital financing platform offering seamless and convenient loan purchase options 1 to Fisker customers. The company also reaffirmed the nomination of Chase 2 in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as retail financing partners, as noted in its February 2022 earnings release, with more announcements to come. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005302/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – today announced Fisker Finance℠, a digital financing platform offering seamless and convenient loan purchase options to Fisker customers. The company also reaffirmed the nomination of Chase in the US and Santander Consumer Finance in Europe as retail financing partners, as noted in its February 2022 earnings release, with more announcements to come. The digital financing program aligns with launch of the Fisker Ocean in November 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Peloton Interactive will no longer be manufacturing its own bikes. Instead, the company is expanding its current relationship with Taiwanese manufacturer Rexon Industrial Corp. Peloton Interactive wants to simplify its supply chain and focus on technology and content, the company said in a press release. Peloton Interactive bought Taiwan-based fitness...
Europe is establishing its plan to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. The European Council has signed a crucial agreement in the combat against climate change and officially banned the sales of new cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. The European Council agreed to raise the targets for...
With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.
Volkswagen said it would invest $20.38 billion to build electric vehicle batteries, a move the company says will create 20,000 jobs and generate $20.38 billion in annual sales. The automaker will create a new company called Power Co to oversee the vast effort as VW races to secure enough capacity, materials, and supplies to power its EV ambitions.
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Weber-Stephen Products LLC (WEBR.N), the maker of Weber grills, has agreed to scrap some warranty rules as part of a settlement with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over consumers' right to repair products that they purchase, the agency said on Thursday.
Qlik has achieved Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) compliance, the standard for information security in the automobile industry, for all Qlik products and services, including Qlik Cloud, Qlik Sense, and Qlik Data Integration. Developed exclusively for the requirements of the automotive industry by the VDA (Association of the German...
Canoo stock jumped more than 100% Tuesday as the EV maker announced a deal to sell 4,500 vehicles to Walmart. Walmart will use the EVs to fufill online orders and make progress towards zero-emissions goals. It could be a course correction for Canoo, which reported a net loss of $346.8...
TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Universal Hydrogen Co., the company leading the fight to decarbonize aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, today announced the inauguration of its engineering design center and European headquarters in Toulouse, France. Located in the historic Hangar B16 at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the event was attended by industry leaders and dignitaries. Universal Hydrogen also debuted its newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005368/en/ Universal Hydrogen’s newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. (Photo: Business Wire)
Tesla's Giga Berlin is now officially the largest industrial employer in the entire Berlin region. The facility has been growing more and more over the past few months and currently employs around 5,000 people. When at full production capacity, Tesla anticipates that the plant will have 12,000 workers. Furthermore, the 5,000 or so current workers at Giga Berlin are set to receive a 6% pay rise this August.
Volkswagen announced on Thursday that it would invest more than 20 billion euros ($20.38 billion) alongside its partners in a battery cell business, creating 20,000 jobs and reaching annual revenues exceeding 20 billion euros by 2030. At the groundbreaking ceremony for its first European battery cell facility, the automaker announced...
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
Vinfast is gearing up to start sales of its first electric vehicles in the U.S. by the end of the year, but the company is already looking ahead at its next generation of EVs. The Vietnamese automaker on Wednesday announced a deal with Taiwanese battery technology startup ProLogium for the supply of solid-state batteries, a technology that promises more range, faster charge times, and improved safety compared to liquid-state batteries in use today.
WALDO, the innovative eyecare brand, today announces the launch of their Hydra Boost Plus contact lenses, now available at hiwaldo.com. A completely new-to-the-U.S. product, these daily contact lenses are infused with a uniquely pink colored vitamin-B12 saline solution to naturally support the eyes’ ability to retain tears, reduce redness and eyestrain, and wear comfortably for twice as long. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005026/en/ The Vitamin B12-infused (Cyanocobalamin) lenses are designed to give 30% more hydration and 2x the comfort. (Photo: Business Wire) While the formula took over five years to develop, as it brings it to market, WALDO has been thoughtful of the growing public health concern over dry eyes in a post-pandemic world which has caused ocular discomfort, poor vision and interfered with quality of life. Our eyes are under more pressure than ever before with increased screen time, allergens and air conditioning, and these lenses offer intense hydration through a gentle formula.
The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2022, according to Equinor. Formerly known as Statoil, Equinor's chief shareholder is the Norwegian state. Its plans to acquire East Point Energy represent the company's latest foray into the U.S. Norway's Equinor is to acquire U.S.-based battery storage developer...
Acme Truck Line, Inc. is an industry leader with a fleet of more than 1,500 trucks, more than 40 service points, and nationwide and Canadian operating authorities. The Acme of 2022 is a nationwide operation headquartered in Gretna, Louisiana. According to the company’s website, its success is due to its pledge – “Serve our customers by keeping their freight moving safely and on time with the best and most highly trained employees in our industry.”
