Raleigh, N.C. — More than million people moved to a different ZIP code between February 2021 and February 2022, the most of any 12-month period since 2010. North Carolina has been a big winner of that movement. The state had the third-highest in-migration during that period, only trailing Florida and Texas. Just in Raleigh, 10 years ago the population was around 400,000. Now, its population jumped about 15 percent, to around 467,000.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO