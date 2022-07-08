Buffalo Public Schools Need Your Help and Input

A community safe haven for the black, brown, and “everybody down.”. It’s funny (and serendipitous) , how some business concepts come to fruition. Take the case of Hy-Deia Jaye Walker and Dan White. Unbeknown to one another, both Hy-Deia and Dan were each considering opening up a holistic café in the former Sweet_ness 7 location at 220 Grant Street. When Hy-Deia called building owner Prish Moran, to tell her about her idea for the café, Prish replied that she had already talked to her business partner, Dan. When Hy-Deia told Prish that she didn’t have a business partner, Prish was surprised, and suggested that the two meet. After an hour-long FaceTime video, Hy-Deia and Dan decided to partner up on the café. And that, my friends, is the future of cooperation in Buffalo.

