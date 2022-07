Owners Dave and Jan Tatelbaum to retire. “All good things must come to an end and one of those things is Big Value in Dartmouth. David Tatelbaum, President of Big Value stated “It is time for my wife Jan and I to retire. My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965, we reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.” We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family. We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO