Aho Properties sells Westborough, MA industrial building for $1.537 million - 24,696 s/f on 2.78 acres

WORCESTER, Mass. - If you love cars, Green Hill Park was the place to be Saturday. The park was shut down for Bring the Heat, a car show, showing off dozens of classic cars, new ones, motorcycles, and all sorts of fun things you can drive. This is the second year of the show, as 500 cars lined the streets near Elm Park in 2021. This year though, the show was dedicated to Officer Manny Familia, who passed away in the park a year ago while trying to save a drowning teenager. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Manny 267 Foundation, which will help fund swimming education in the community, as well as equipment for officer water training.
Comments / 0