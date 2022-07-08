ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westborough, MA

Aho Properties sells Westborough, MA industrial building for $1.537 million - 24,696 s/f on 2.78 acres

nerej.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWestborough, MA Joel Aho, president of Aho Properties, represented the seller and procured...

nerej.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Worcester senior housing proposal of 168+ units up for approval

A planned senior housing development with at least 168 units and 153 parking spaces will go to the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals on Monday for approval. The project, which is being proposed by Goddard/Homestead, Inc., a nonprofit which currently operates two other senior living campuses in Worcester, is located at the site of the former Saint Peter-Marian Central Catholic Junior-Senior High School at 781-783 Grove St., which closed in 2020. The property, which includes 23.7 acres, is currently occupied by a three-story building, a two-story and a one-story residential building, 254 parking spaces and athletic fields.
WORCESTER, MA
point2homes.com

11 Hemenway Road, Framingham, Middlesex County, MA, 01701

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Sought after North Framingham location. Well-maintained Cape style 4 bedrooms, 3 bathroom home is located on .64 acres with great curb appeal. Front to back one car garage. Newly renovated kitchen (2015) with new cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, and tile floor. Open concept dining/kitchen area with lots of natural light and French doors leading to a spacious three-season room with a screen door to the back deck. Wood flooring and wood burning fireplace in Livingroom. There are two bedrooms on the first floor. One bedroom presently being used as an office has a full bathroom. Two large bedrooms on the second floor and a newly renovated bathroom. Partially finished basement, lots of storage, and walk out through the garage. Newer boiler for gas heat and tankless water heater. A beautiful backyard with a new 12x16 shed (2021). Professionally Landscaped, new low maintenance siding and gutters (2022) windows replaced in (2010) and roof replaced in 2016. Convenient to everything.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

RAW VIDEO: Massive Fire Decimates Multi-Million Dollar Hingham Property

A massive fire destroyed a multi-million dollar home in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Mann Street. Video from nearby showed heavy flames and smoke that could be seen for miles around. According to Zillow, the home was sold on June 10...
HINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Westborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Westborough, MA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aho Properties#Piece Movers
Daily Voice

Four-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Massive South Shore Home (DEVELOPING)

Multiple Crews were on the scene in Hingham where a 4-alarm fire broke out at a "very large structure," according to a Tweet from Southern Mass Alerts (@metro_notify). The fire was reported in the area of 4 Mann Street around 1 p.m. on Monday, July 11, NECN reports. Multiple Tweets suggest the home is a single-family home worth more than $3 million.
HINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Dianna

Public Hearing Set For Proposed Kingston By-Law Regarding Farm Animals

"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.
KINGSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Viva East car show comes to Westborough

WESTBOROUGH – Car lovers are convening in Westborough this weekend for the 2022 iteration of the Viva East Rockabilly Weekender car show. Held at the DoubleTree Hotel off Route 9, the event kicked off on Thursday. It will now see its main day of programming on Saturday. There will...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'Bring the Heat' car show packs Green Hill Park, raises money for Manny 267 Foundation

WORCESTER, Mass. - If you love cars, Green Hill Park was the place to be Saturday. The park was shut down for Bring the Heat, a car show, showing off dozens of classic cars, new ones, motorcycles, and all sorts of fun things you can drive. This is the second year of the show, as 500 cars lined the streets near Elm Park in 2021. This year though, the show was dedicated to Officer Manny Familia, who passed away in the park a year ago while trying to save a drowning teenager. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Manny 267 Foundation, which will help fund swimming education in the community, as well as equipment for officer water training.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy