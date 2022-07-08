Mashpee Police earns Accreditation through the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission

HARWICH – Harwich Police are warning about a scam after two residents of Chatham contacted them to report receiving text messages this morning. The texts state that the sender is the “Harwich Police” and the message asks people to click on a link to purchase T-shirts for $10.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The rape kit taken in 2012 from a 16-year-old sexual assault victim in Massachusetts was not tested until recently. When it was, there was a match. The arrest in the New Bedford rape is now the second sexual assault that Bristol County prosecutors say they have solved through the District Attorney's Office initiative to find and test rape kits that were not tested for DNA.
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Shauna Fopiano, of Massachusetts, is the victim of a case of alleged domestic violence. She has a restraining order against her husband. But when she walked into a Plymouth courthouse earlier this month, she was a defendant facing eight counts of unlawful wiretapping for secretly recording her husband, the same man accused of abusing her.
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman. Isabella Noui is described as a white female 4’11” tall and 108 lbs. Isabella has brown/pink hair and brown eyes. She is described as having a thin build and may be carrying a bag of clothes. Barnstable Police say Isabella left her home in Hyannis with her boyfriend on June 11, 2022. Her family hasn’t heard from her since she left. She may have possibly traveled to Laconia, NH. If you have any information please contact the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387.
One of the most sought-after locations by panhandlers in all of Greater New Bedford now sits empty on a sunny summer afternoon. Oh, how times have changed. Back before the 2020 presidential election, the COVID pandemic and rabid inflation grabbed all of the headlines, New Bedford's panhandler problem was the talk of the airwaves on WBSM.
HYANNIS – Barnstable residents are being invited to provide input on the town’s Complete Streets Prioritization Plan through July. The plan aims to identify projects that would benefit roadways in Barnstable. Efficient and accessible projects for all users are the target of the plan, which the towns works on… .
Tucked away along the side of Route 44 in Rehoboth, Massachusetts is one of the most significant sites in the history of the SouthCoast, but you’d never know it from our school history books. Anawan Rock is the place where the Wampanoag it is named for surrendered to the...
BARNSTABLE – Though the CDC has reported that Barnstable County has moved up to the medium transmission category for COVID-19, local and state health officials are saying that the pandemic has evolved and there is less cause for concern. Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann said during his bi-weekly community update… .
A 48-year-old Boston man was arraigned in Edgartown District Court Monday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threatening to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct. Alessandro Lourenco pleaded not guilty to the charges, which stem from a stabbing incident that took...
DENNIS – A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter along with a Dennis fire boat and a Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources boat were scouring an area roughly 3 miles off Dennis in Nantucket Sound Sunday evening. The search was prompted by a report of a vessel taking on water. Flightaware confirms the Coast Guard helo took off from Air Station Cape Cod and was conducting a grid search of the area. Further details were not immediately available.
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is currently investigating two reports of Indecent Assault and Batteries that occurred in the area of East Broadway and Dorchester Street. Detectives assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit are actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.
A Newport man has been sentenced to prison due to a crash that led to the death of a local woman. According to Middletown Sergeant Clifford McGregor, on November 16th, 2019 at approximately 2:24 a.m., the Middletown Police Department received a 911 call for a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 830 Third Beach Road in the Town of Middletown, RI. Officers were dispatched and responded to the area and located a white sedan overturned in the roadway. Officers located and identified the operator, then 23-year-old Newport resident Patrick Carson. Kailyn Newton, a 22-year-old female from Westport Massachusetts, was located inside the vehicle and was found to be unresponsive. The Middletown Fire Department arrived on scene and transported Newton to Newport Hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.
RANDOLPH – Officers from several towns were needed to break up a party late Saturday night in Randolph.There was a large response on Reservoir Drive around 9:30 p.m. Randolph Police said they received several reports about loud music and parking issues.Because of the size of the crowd, police called for mutual aid. Four arrests were made.Randolph Police said on that there were no injuries reported.It took about two hours to clear everyone from the neighborhood.
Update: Multi-million dollar Hingham home ‘total loss’ following Monday afternoon fire. A Massachusetts mansion that recently sold for $3.2 million in June, was engulfed in flames during a Monday afternoon four-alarm fire. Plymouth county officials said firefighters responded to a Hingham fire at 4 Mann St. just after...
The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BROCKTON — A Massachusetts man is under arrest and charged with allegedly setting a series of fires to distract authorities from a break-in, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On June 30, 2022, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count each...
HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On Saturday at approximately 5:45 PM, multiple 911 calls came into the Barnstable Police Department 911 center reporting a vehicle that had hit several cars on Independence Drive in Hyannis and then fled the scene. The suspect vehicle, a gray Kia sedan with heavy front end damage, was located shortly thereafter by BPD patrol units in a nearby parking lot on Independence Drive. BPD officers attempted to stop the Kia in the parking lot, however it fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Due to safety concerns for the general public, the pursuit of the Kia was terminated.
"I am writing to inform you that over the past few months, The Agricultural Commission has heard from Kingston residents that live near or next to properties that have farm animals on sites. Concerns and complaints regarding these animals have been raised." Wrote Kingston's Animal Inspector Debra Mueller in a letter on June 29th addressing "Barn Book Families" and informing the public about the Commission, which has drafted a document regarding "The Keeping of Non-Commercial Farm Animals" within the town of Kingston, Massachusetts.
YARMOUTH – A woman reportedly suffered a leg injury from a boat propeller late Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Yarmouth side of the Highbank Road bridge. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth DNR are investigating the incident. The post Woman injured by boat propeller in Yarmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
