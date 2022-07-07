Tim Ryan connects with Flex Machine Tools workers in Wapakoneta

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded their Business of the Month to MS United. MS United LLC is a small, family-owned company doing big things in Logan County. Currently, a team of five - Eric and Logan Brumbaugh, Mark and Rachel Brumbaugh and Jeff Dysert - MS United has been able to use their talents to help fill some of the gaps in the housing need in our community. Logan County Chamber President, Ben Vollrath, shares that “the Brumbaugh family is quietly doing some of the most important work in Logan County. Their team has built more homes in our community over the past three years than any other builder. With housing in very short supply, they are truly moving the needle on this critical issue.” Not only are they improving the housing stock, but they are doing it in a forward-thinking way. The homes they build are constructed with maintenance-free materials and with energy efficiency in mind. The energy efficiency lowers ownership costs, and the low maintenance quality build includes no steps and easy accessibility.

LOGAN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO