ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapakoneta, OH

Tim Ryan connects with Flex Machine Tools workers in Wapakoneta

hometownstations.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Ryan connects with Flex Machine Tools workers in Wapakoneta. Tim Ryan appeared...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sidney Daily News

Rodriguez unopposed in Aug. 2 special election

CELINA — Three Republican candidates for the 84th District Ohio House of Representatives are seeking voter approval to advance to the November General Election. Running on the Republican ticket are Angie King, of Celina, Jacob Larger, of New Bremen, and Aimee Morrow, of Greenville. The winner of the Aug. 2 Special Election will face Democrat Sophia Rodriguez, who is unopposed on Aug. 2.
CELINA, OH
hometownstations.com

Ohio treasurer talks to small business owners

Ohio's Treasurer stops in Lima to let small business and minority business owners know what the state can do to help them out. Robert Sprague visited The Central District's Makerspace to meet with entrepreneurs to talk about what programs are available to them to take advantage of. The partners in The Central District say some local business owners need to be pointed in the right direction to help them take their next step, start, or expand their business.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Wapakoneta, OH
Wapakoneta, OH
Government
The Lima News

Entrepreneur thinks outside the box

By most definitions, an entrepreneur who takes his business idea to fruition and lasts five years is considered a success. Darryl Taylor took his idea in 2016 and has built his business B.S. City. It is estimated that only about half of small businesses last five years. Taylor shares his...
LIMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flex Machine Tools#The U S Senate
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
MARION, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary L. Lammers was granted a request seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor “in a matter under investigation for alleged criminal violations of law against an employee of Putnam County, Ohio.”. Ohio Auditor Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Robert Smith, Auditor Assistant Legal Counsel Samuel Kirk,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Racing pigs, a circus and lots of food as the Montgomery County Fair fun begins

The Montgomery County Fair opened Sunday with a full day of fun scheduled, including the first of the week’s crowd-pleasing pig races. The races are put on by South Carolina-based All American Pig Races and will be a feature of each day of the fair, although Sunday’s afternoon races were postponed due to a problem with the sound system that plays music while the pigs race.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
peakofohio.com

MS United named Business of the Month

The Logan County Chamber of Commerce recently awarded their Business of the Month to MS United. MS United LLC is a small, family-owned company doing big things in Logan County. Currently, a team of five - Eric and Logan Brumbaugh, Mark and Rachel Brumbaugh and Jeff Dysert - MS United has been able to use their talents to help fill some of the gaps in the housing need in our community. Logan County Chamber President, Ben Vollrath, shares that “the Brumbaugh family is quietly doing some of the most important work in Logan County. Their team has built more homes in our community over the past three years than any other builder. With housing in very short supply, they are truly moving the needle on this critical issue.” Not only are they improving the housing stock, but they are doing it in a forward-thinking way. The homes they build are constructed with maintenance-free materials and with energy efficiency in mind. The energy efficiency lowers ownership costs, and the low maintenance quality build includes no steps and easy accessibility.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

What races are on the local August 2nd ballot?

With the August 2nd primary less than a month away, we are taking a look at some of the state representative races that are on the ballot. Republican voters in Allen and the eastern part of Auglaize County will be picking either Susan Manchester and JJ Sreenan to move on to the November general election for the 78th State Representative seat. In the rest of Auglaize and Mercer Counties, voters will have to decide on the Republican candidate for the 84th State House District between Angela King, Jacob Larger, or Aimee Morrow.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
FireRescue1

Ohio town breaks ground on $7.1M fire, EMS station

DAYTON, Ohio — Washington Twp. officials broke ground for a new $7.1 million fire station late Tuesday. The 15,259-square-foot facility at 716 E. Franklin St., next door to Centerville High School, will replace Fire Station 41 on Maple Avenue, township Administrator Jesse Lightle said. Station 41, just off Ohio 48 behind Benham's Grove, opened in 1969, and at 7,481 square feet is half the size of the new station.
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Jordan tours Russia’s Rustic Hope

RUSSIA – U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan – who represents Ohio’s Fourth Congressional District, including Shelby County – toured Rustic Hope in Russia for the first time and answered questions from volunteers on July 6. “Rustic Hope is a 501c3 non-profit organization that offers free support to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy