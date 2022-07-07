ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaufman, TX

Kaufman County Under Excessive Heat Warning

kaufmancounty.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management advises citizens to be aware that Kaufman County is included in the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022 that was issued by the NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with...

www.kaufmancounty.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Excessive Heat Cancels Outdoor Events in North Texas

North Texas is being hit was some extreme temperatures this week, leading to many events being canceled.Jeremy Bezanger/Unsplash. North Texas is feeling the record-temperature heat, causing organizers of outdoor events to delay or cancel the events because of safety issues. Fox 4 reports that the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning on Thursday, which continued through Saturday. The entire Dallas-Fort Worth area has been scorched by these increased temperatures.
DALLAS, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Texas burn ban map

The latest map from the Texas Forestry Service shows the majority of the state is under a burn ban (194 of 254 counties) until the area receives significant rainfall. Rains County joined the list on July 5 to join nearby counties Delta and Hunt surrounding Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Commissioners will discuss issuing a burn ban on Monday. Sulphur Springs has received only 16.36 inches of rain this year.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

TCEQ issues Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued Ozone Action Days for parts of Texas due to unhealthy amounts of ozone in the area. TCEQ says Ozone Action Days will be in effect Sunday for the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Tyler-Longview areas. All areas except for Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to go back down to moderate levels of ozone for Monday and Tuesday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Kaufman County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Kaufman, TX
Government
City
Kaufman, TX
Local
Texas Cars
Kaufman County, TX
Government
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-09 06:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees and heat index values up to 114. * WHERE...Along and east of a line from Jacksboro to Mineral Wells to Killeen. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Some North Texans Urged to Conserve and Cut Back on Water Use

It's that time of year many North Texans come to expect. "Definitely dry and tough keeping the grass alive," Lewisville homeowner Anthony Carmona said. It could become even tougher after the City of Lewisville recently asked people to cut back on watering their lawns. "It's not a problem to me,”...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The city of Mesquite has been named reception center for gulf coast evacuees

Mesquite has been designated as a “Reception Center” for gulf coast evacuees in the event of a hurricane. Should the need arise, Mesquite city agencies would set up facilities at a predetermined location which could accept, feed and medically access thousands and thousands of evacuees. Those evacuees would then be distributed to various shelters throughout the DFW Metroplex.
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#National Weather Service#Heat Index
point2homes.com

6404 Candletree Lane, McKinney, Collin County, TX, 75070

Meticulously maintained abode with peaceful backyard oasis! Enjoy your days entertaining under the shade of the extended cedar patio, and grilling in your outdoor kitchen with gas grill, sink, and granite counter top. You will be impressed by the 3 car garage and 8ft board on board fence that has a 30ft automatic driveway gate! The interior of the home boasts of a flexible layout that showcases open living & dining areas. The updated kitchen flaunts quartz breakfast bar, updated counter tops, white cabinets and black stainless steel stove top & apron sink. The roof, gutters and AC unit are only a couple years old. Most windows in the home have been replaced & come with a warranty. There are three community pools. Close to major thoroughfares, shopping and dining.
MCKINNEY, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popcorn shortage could be next supply chain woe in Texas

DALLAS — A popcorn shortage could be the next supply chain woe in Texas. For many movie theaters, popcorn is the lifeblood of much of their revenue, along with other concessions. Megan Matthews has been a part of planning out classic films to show at the Palace Arts Center...
TEXAS STATE
kaufmancounty.net

County Clerk Nominated for Clerk of the Year

Congratulations to Kaufman County Clerk Laura Hughes for being nominated for County Clerk of the year by the County and District Clerks’ Association of Texas (CDCAT)! The winner will be recognized at the 127th Annual Conference on July 10-14 in Waco. Good Luck Laura! Watch the nomination announcement video HERE.
KAUFMAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS Denver

Frisco warns residents: PFAS levels above new health advisory

Frisco's water levels have been on Colorado's radar as an issue for years but the latest adjustment on the levels the EPA finds ok for "forever chemicals" in water has shifted the goal posts for a team already working to fix the problem.This June, the EPA changed the acceptable levels for combined levels of PFAS from 70 parts per trillion to much, much lower for specific PFAS. PFOA and PFOS are now suggested to be around 0.004 and 0.02 respectively. Frisco's latest test in August of 2021 showed levels of  4.5 parts per trillion and 11.0 parts per trillion for PFOA...
FRISCO, CO
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Keeping Your Lawn Looking Good in This Heat

Daily temperatures above 100 degrees have been a common occurrence across much of North Texas this summer. In addition to the heat, 2022 has been a dry year with a rainfall deficit at DFW of over eight inches. Keeping your lawn looking good in these types of conditions is challenging,...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

‘Shift happens’ | A weather warning for your home’s foundation in this blistering Texas heat

DALLAS — As the Texas summer soars to near record temperatures, the potential for human calamity is obvious. But your house might be in need of a little TLC too. “We have been extremely busy,” said Brian White, the assistant operations manager at MedStar, which operates 65 ambulances and covers 436 square miles of Fort Worth and 14 surrounding counties.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Coppell resident 'had to call it quits' when he felt heat-related illness

COPPELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Doctors have stressed to stay indoors during these dangerous heat conditions and if you have to be outside do so in a very limited time. Ambulance services like MedStar have reported a surge in heat-related illness calls. It's a scenario Coppell resident Erik Bauer can relate to on his birthday last year, "Spent the night out with some friends the day before so I probably went into it not in the best of shape, decided to play 18 holes with my father the next day."But shortly after, the heat got to him. "By about hole 6, I was not...
COPPELL, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best neighborhoods in Dallas for families

DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas has been a hot spot for people across the nation looking to find an affordable metro to move to, including many families. If you are looking to move to North Texas and you want to bring your family, here are some suggestions from ExtraSpace Storage. They did a report saying which cities are the best neighborhoods & suburbs in Dallas for Families.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Warns Public About Scam Targeting Water Customers

The City of Dallas is warning water customers that they could be targeted in a phone scam. According to a report by KRLD, the perpetrators are calling customers, pretending to be with Dallas Water Utilities, claiming the victim's bill is overdue, and threatening to shut off service unless it's paid right away.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy