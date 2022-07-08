ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

NAI Glickman Kovago & Jacobs brokers $1.275m sale of former Bank of America building

 4 days ago

Milford, MA NAI Glickman Kovago & Jacobs has facilitated the sale of 82 Prospect St. The former Bank of America building, which includes...

newbedfordguide.com

Big Value Outlet to close its Dartmouth location permanently

Owners Dave and Jan Tatelbaum to retire. “All good things must come to an end and one of those things is Big Value in Dartmouth. David Tatelbaum, President of Big Value stated “It is time for my wife Jan and I to retire. My father opened this store as a Mars Bargainland in 1965, we reopened as Big Value in 1990 and we have been here every day ever since bringing our loyal customers a unique selection of goods always at the lowest prices.” We love our customers and employees, many of whom are like family. We are going to miss seeing all of you every day.”
Milford, MA
Massachusetts Business
Massachusetts Real Estate
Auburn, MA
Worcester, MA
Shrewsbury, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Lifestream is Hiring for House Managers

Amazing Benefits: Health, Dental, 401K, Life Insurance and more!. Lifelong New Bedford Resident, Umass Dartmouth & NBHS alum. Passionate, sarcastic and informed. Avid duckpin bowler and a lover of amazing food, fine wine and awesome movies.
GoLocalProv

What You Can Buy in RI for Just Under $1 Million

The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International are offering three properties in pristine areas of the state for just under $1 million. The properties are located in the Oak Hill section of Pawtucket, in Barrington, and in Warwick. If to buy, you need to sell, see what your home...
1420 WBSM

Significant Interest in New Bedford’s Golf Course Project

As predicted by Economic Development officials in New Bedford, there is much interest in developing a proposed Advanced Manufacturing Complex on a 100-acre site at the Whaling City Golf Course off Hathaway Road. A spokesperson for New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell said this week, there has been "significant" interest so...
theweektoday.com

Free Mobile Markets to return

The United Way of Greater New Bedford’s Mobile Market will once again distribute free, fresh produce to low-income families on Tuesday nights in Wareham, starting July 12. The market will be held at the Middle School, 4 Viking Drive, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. or until food runs out.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
MassLive.com

Disney suspends filming of movie in this Massachusetts town

Disney has delayed the production of a Halloween-themed movie in a Massachusetts town, officials announced Friday. The town of Norwood was informed Thursday that the filming of the Disney Halloween-themed movie, which was scheduled to take place in the community in August, has been suspended at this time, according to General Manager Tony Mazzucco.
NORWOOD, MA
FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
providencedailydose.com

New ‘Guide To RI Vintage’

A new guide to the local vintage shopping scene has been launched thanks to Christine Francis of Carmen & Ginger (formerly in the Arcade, now in Tiverton). While her first guide covered Providence, the new version includes vintage shops, pop-ups, and online sellers around the state. Hard copies can be found at participating vendors. I picked one up at Rocket to Mars on Broadway, barging in on owner Jennifer Ricci who was in the middle of a phone call. This gave me time to poke around this extraordinary collection of glassware, lampshades, wall art, jewelry, ash trays, tray trays, vases, and several racks of clothing (zero mustiness) while Siouxsie and the Banshees enhanced my mood. There’s some fantastic furniture too. Out on the sidewalk the display is more seasonal with baskets and hampers and coolers and beach chairs.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston

Violence in Boston nonprofit shuts down amid fraud charges

The charity's founders allegedly used donations for personal gain. Violence in Boston, the nonprofit whose founders allegedly defrauded donors and committed unemployment fraud, has shut down. The decision was announced in a statement posted to the charity’s website. “I regret to inform you that Violence in Boston Inc will...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

No Injuries in Dighton House Fire

DIGHTON — A fire in Dighton over the weekend was put out in around fifteen minutes, with no injuries reported — despite the heat of the blaze blowing out several windows in the house. Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy said fire crews were called out to a Smith...
DIGHTON, MA
frmedia.org

(VIDEO) Viva Fall River Looking for Tourists to Take 5 off 195, Visit Pop-Up Shop

Viva Fall River is using state tourism funds to let visitors know that Fall River has a lot to offer as a stop before they head to Cape Cod. Viva Fall River Director Patti Rego says an average of 5.4 million cars pass through Fall River over the Braga Bridge each July and August and the Take 5 off 195 campaign looks to make the city a rest stop for visitors to explore the city’s history, food and attractions.
FALL RIVER, MA

