Veteran Eastern Bay, a 16-time winner, could earn a return to the De Francis Dash with a victory Sunday at Laurel Park. Fillies and mares will go six furlongs on the main track in this $100,000 contest, and it’s an interesting group of horses that will line up… #7 Street Lute (7-2) is a Delaware lover who hasn’t lost in four tries over the strip and has earned more than $600,000… #2 Cinnabunny (4-1) ran second in the Susquehanna Valley last out, and that’s a solid outing: winner Fille d’Esprit is very fast when she’s on her game, and the show horse, Kaylasaurus, is herself a stakes winner… #5 Cilla (5-2) was beaten favorite last out in the Skipat but is a multiple stakes winner who did not disgrace herself two back in G1 company…

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO