The Peabody Companies reaches 15,275 unit milestone

WALDO, the innovative eyecare brand, today announces the launch of their Hydra Boost Plus contact lenses, now available at hiwaldo.com. A completely new-to-the-U.S. product, these daily contact lenses are infused with a uniquely pink colored vitamin-B12 saline solution to naturally support the eyes’ ability to retain tears, reduce redness and eyestrain, and wear comfortably for twice as long. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005026/en/ The Vitamin B12-infused (Cyanocobalamin) lenses are designed to give 30% more hydration and 2x the comfort. (Photo: Business Wire) While the formula took over five years to develop, as it brings it to market, WALDO has been thoughtful of the growing public health concern over dry eyes in a post-pandemic world which has caused ocular discomfort, poor vision and interfered with quality of life. Our eyes are under more pressure than ever before with increased screen time, allergens and air conditioning, and these lenses offer intense hydration through a gentle formula.

