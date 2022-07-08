Mary Jean Nichols | Honoree for July 8th, 2022

Mary Jean Nichols

Mary Jean was nominated by her daughter, Marissa Nichols, who said I nominate my mom, Mary Jean Nichols. She has been an RN for 40 years and she was a first responder at the hospital during the pandemic and not even her 3 recent surgeries kept her away from her patients. She loves helping her community and deserves a shout out!”

Mary Jean, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes for Gatorland including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

