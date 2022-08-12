Read full article on original website
TripAdvisor Blog
5 weekend getaways from New York City
Sometimes even the city that never sleeps is worth escaping for a few days of rest—here's where to go. Whether you’re looking for an antique-filled shopping weekend, a beach trip, or a historic urban stay, there are tons of weekend getaways near New York City. By car or by train, these destinations are easily accessible from the city and are guaranteed to give you a taste of vacation bliss, if only for a few days. Here are five options for your next three-day adventure from New York City.
Don’t Miss This 10-Course Tasting Menu at a Brooklyn Drive-In
If the idea of taking a golf cart around a Brooklyn drive-in to sample the wares of 10 of the hottest restaurants in New York sounds at all appealing to you, it’s probably best to head here immediately as tickets for the Resy Drive-Thru New York went on sale to American Express Gold Card Members on Monday and previous iterations of the event in Miami and Los Angeles sold out in minutes.
cititour.com
First Look Inside the Tin Building by Jean-Georges at the Seaport
When fire destroyed the century old Tin Building at South Street Seaport in 1995, a little bit of New York City’s soul was lost with it. But after 8 years, and the inspiration of Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the Tin Building has re-emerged like a phoenix rising from the ashes.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Restaurants With The Best Pasta In NYC | NYC’s Best Pasta Restaurants
If there is one thing about me, it’s that I have eaten so much pasta while living in NYC. The variety of options that the amazing restaurants throughout the city offer make it difficult to grow tired of it. From Brooklyn to Manhattan, to Long Island, I have compiled...
newyorksocialdiary.com
Bohemia is on the rise out East!
“Welcome to Bohemia,” artist Steve Miller greeted me, as I entered The Church, the Sag Harbor hub for creativity and community created by April Gornick and Eric Fischl. We were checking out the Droll Ball, inspired by Iris Smyles’ latest book, Droll Tales. It was The Church’s first gala. Or shall we say, anti-gala. “We like our parties to be out of the box, kick your shoes off affairs,” Gornick told me. Droll attire was encouraged. Tarot card readers and magicians greeted us. A seance was promised.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River!
As sharks circle Rockaway Beach, a friendlier fin made an appearance on the Hudson this weekend, with lucky kayakers capturing footage of several dolphins swimming up the West Side on Sunday. New Yorker Habiba Hussain, a regular boater through the Manhattan Kayak Co (MKC) at Pier 84, was out for a paddle around 1pm when […] The post Dolphins Play With Paddlers on the Hudson River! appeared first on W42ST.
stupiddope.com
New York-New York Hotel & Casino Launches $63 Million Guest Room Remodel Reflecting Modern Design and Flair
New York-New York launched a $63 million room remodel project this week of its 1,830 rooms and 155 of its suites. When completed in the summer of 2023, the accommodations will feature vibrant new designs and upgraded in-room amenities that will appeal to travelers from around the world. Crafted by...
Jalopnik
Nearly a Dozen Buses Catch Fire on Long Island
For many people in the New York City area, summer weekends are for heading to the beach to cool off and building bonfires for late sunsets. Though, bonfires don’t typically include a billowing plume of black smoke. News 12 Long Island reported that a blaze nearby residents saw last weekend was not a bonfire, but several buses burning.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Manhattan, NYC — 20 Top Places!
Apples aren’t just the only food you’d find in the Big Apple. In fact, there are countless cuisines to enjoy when you’re in New York City, especially in Manhattan. This vibrant NYC borough is most known for its exclusive shopping, rich culture, and luxury businesses, but it’s also a fantastic spot for food lovers to explore.
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Essence
What To Wear To NYC's Most Stylish New Restaurant — KYU NYC
The fashions, the food and the drinks are all worth a visit. Stylish restaurants in the big city are a dime a dozen, especially in the age of social media when any brick and mortar establishment knows that postability must be first priority. A place where patrons can throw on their best, vibe out and capture some content of themselves, the ambiance and the food and drinks is a guaranteed win, right?
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
Bite Into the Big Apple With 20 Free Things to Do in NYC
Start spreading the news: New York has plenty of free things to do. Or course, the city definitely lives up to its reputation of exorbitant prices and excessive wealth. Some restaurants serve $35 chocolate martinis and T-bone steaks upwards of $100. High-end boutiques hang basic black dresses made of cotton on sale racks for $820 and an Uber to the airport can be $135 when demand is high.
NBC New York
See a Spotted Lanternfly? Meet the NJ Teen Behind the Perfect Squish
One New Jersey teenager has taken the Spotted Lanternfly problem into her own hands, or feet rather. The 13-year-old burgeoning field scientist is fighting off the beautifully vibrant yet dangerous bug, currently raising alarms in New Jersey and New York, and she says to go directly for the head. Milan...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
Cicadas, You Hate ‘Em Right?
If you're a New Yorker who lives in the Hudson Valley or anywhere upstate then you know all about cicadas. I honestly had no idea what these things were until I moved to New York and now I am convinced that these are some of the most annoying creatures on the planet. I grew up in a part of Michigan that was not native to these things according to Nature.com.
wfuv.org
The Flooding of Hurricane Evacuation Routes on City Island
City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.
marinelink.com
Donjon Marine Wins NY Dredging Work
New Jersey-based marine services company Donjon Marine Co. Inc., has secured a contract to perform maintenance dredging in Flushing Bay and Creek, in Queens, N.Y. Donjon Marine was one of two online bidders for the $23,970,800 contract, which was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' (USACE) New York District. Work is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022.
Curbed
How New York Ruined Its Summer Vacation
Every May to September, wealthy New Yorkers who may or may not have done financial crimes flee the city to beach enclaves up and down the East Coast. Normally the moats filled with alligators are enough to keep people feeling relaxed in their second and third homes, but this summer, all is not fine in vacation town. Here, a tour through the various complaints registered by the part-time residents and full-time locals of some of the country’s most expensive Zip Codes.
Parade
