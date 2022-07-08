ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Public Schools Need Your Help and Input

By Ed Nice
Summertime brings along a lot of great things for kids and parents. Camps and adventures, vacations, and warm weather is something that many youths look forward to. However, if you're a parent, guardian, teacher, and/or school administrator, we all know that the work isn't done with summer vacation kicks...

4d ago

So once again, if ylu speak of D, E and Inclusion, be sure you include Education along with that. For anyone that screams that society is keeping them down and not being Diverse, Equitable or Inclusive - ask how they did in school or (if) they graduated? And keep in mind each student's educational budget allotment is $32,000 per year on BPS $1 Billion budget. So Education is not being neglected? Or perhaps someone can blame someone other than themselves for their situation and play the victim. Under achievement has been going on for decades in large inner city schools like Buffalo - so as sad as it may sound, even a 70 page document "ain't gonna change nothing"...

4d ago

There is a LOT to unpack in this document, I just wonder how many students or Parents/Caregivers actually read this 70+ page document? Apparently they are required to sign and return? I wonder the response rate there? For anyone in support of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion- it all begins with Education! If you have nearly 25% students NOT graduating- what is likelihood they'd be included in a competitive job market? If the student is absent or suspended from school, what is the likelihood this behavior continues after graduating? I bring this up because according to Districr Data in April 2022, over 100 kids Iin K THRU 3rd grade were SUSPENDED?! Yes, 6 to 9 yeat olds suspended? Huh? For what? Doesn't get better as you move thru the grades. Attendance is just as atrocious. Understand this document is required by administrators, wonder how many Parents show up?

