Summer Sounds Concert Series: The Timebombs

Seven Brew – a national drive-thru coffee shop franchise based in Arkansas that is rapidly expanding into states across the South and Midwest – could open its first two Michigan locations in Garfield Township. Township planning commissioners will discuss proposals Wednesday from applicant Kevin Myers to open one Seven Brew at the Cherryland Center and one at the former PNC Bank property on US-31 between the Speedway and Mutual gas stations by Best Buy. While the Cherryland Center application appears relatively straightforward, planning commissioners and staff have already raised concerns about adding a drive-thru coffee shop near the intersection of US-31 and South Airport Road – the most dangerous site for accidents in Grand Traverse County.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO