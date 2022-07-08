Photography Display by Patricia McCleery

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Sample the diverse talents of Interlochen Arts Camp’s emerging artists in a fast-paced interdisciplinary showcase. Featuring performances by artists of all ages from each of the Camp’s six artistic divisions. Arrive before the performance for free, family-friendly pre-concert activities on Osterlin Mall.
The PopUP turns the GAAC's front yard & parking area into open-air exhibition & music venues. Featuring Nancy McRay, weaving; Judy Kelly, nature journaling; Joe Lombardo, plein air painting, & many others.
G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
Seven Brew – a national drive-thru coffee shop franchise based in Arkansas that is rapidly expanding into states across the South and Midwest – could open its first two Michigan locations in Garfield Township. Township planning commissioners will discuss proposals Wednesday from applicant Kevin Myers to open one Seven Brew at the Cherryland Center and one at the former PNC Bank property on US-31 between the Speedway and Mutual gas stations by Best Buy. While the Cherryland Center application appears relatively straightforward, planning commissioners and staff have already raised concerns about adding a drive-thru coffee shop near the intersection of US-31 and South Airport Road – the most dangerous site for accidents in Grand Traverse County.
Comments / 0