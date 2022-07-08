ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Photography Display by Patricia McCleery

traverseticker.com
 4 days ago

See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan...

www.traverseticker.com

traverseticker.com

"On The Precipice"

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by Linda Alice Dewey & Anne-Marie Oomen. This small exhibition of work runs April 29 through Aug. 11.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

FLAGS

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
traverseticker.com

Interlochen Collage

Interlochen Center for the Arts, Kresge Auditorium. Sample the diverse talents of Interlochen Arts Camp’s emerging artists in a fast-paced interdisciplinary showcase. Featuring performances by artists of all ages from each of the Camp’s six artistic divisions. Arrive before the performance for free, family-friendly pre-concert activities on Osterlin Mall.
traverseticker.com

Outdoor Story Time

Located outside the library overlooking the beach. Bring a towel or blanket to sit on. Outdoor Story Time will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
traverseticker.com

July Artist PopUP + Demo at the GAAC

The PopUP turns the GAAC's front yard & parking area into open-air exhibition & music venues. Featuring Nancy McRay, weaving; Judy Kelly, nature journaling; Joe Lombardo, plein air painting, & many others.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

G.T. Humanists Meeting: Eldercare

G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Two Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee Shops - First in Michigan - Proposed for Garfield Township

Seven Brew – a national drive-thru coffee shop franchise based in Arkansas that is rapidly expanding into states across the South and Midwest – could open its first two Michigan locations in Garfield Township. Township planning commissioners will discuss proposals Wednesday from applicant Kevin Myers to open one Seven Brew at the Cherryland Center and one at the former PNC Bank property on US-31 between the Speedway and Mutual gas stations by Best Buy. While the Cherryland Center application appears relatively straightforward, planning commissioners and staff have already raised concerns about adding a drive-thru coffee shop near the intersection of US-31 and South Airport Road – the most dangerous site for accidents in Grand Traverse County.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

