(Video) Michael Chandler Sings Britney Spears Song On ‘The Masked Singer’

By Abhinav Kini
 4 days ago
Michael Chandler has shown time and time again that he has many options besides fighting. The UFC lightweight contender has displayed many talents outside the Octagon from his work on the mic to being an analyst and potential future commentator. Performing on the stage is another career path...

middleeasy.com

ABOUT

Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.

 https://middleeasy.com/

