ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson and Seahawks WR DK Metcalf have hilarious exchange on Twitter

By Robert Sobus
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PK7uC_0gYZd93D00

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was talked about a lot during the offseason on where he stands with the team after not coming to voluntary organized team activities. Many speculated as to the reason why the quarterback didn’t show up, but Jackson told reporters that he worked out down south in Florida, and the way he looked when arriving to mandatory minicamp showed that.

Jackson came back to Baltimore in June looking like he added muscle to his upper body and biceps. On Wednesday, Jackson posted a picture to his Twitter account in a tank top, showing the transformation that his body has underwent during the offseason.

It did not take long for an NFL superstar to comment on the photo. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf responded by asking the former unanimous MVP to borrow a bicep.

Metcalf has a strong upper-body build also, so this could be just a show of respect as well as a playful joke from the wide receiver. Jackson responded to Metcalf, letting him know that he is good in the bicep department.

The NFL even got in on the action, posting a photo showing the two players.

Both players work hard of the field and their physiques show it. With Metcalf slated to be a free agent following the 2022 season, maybe Jackson and the wide receiver could find themselves playing together in Baltimore. After all, crazier things have happened.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
State
Florida State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Seattle, WA
Baltimore, MD
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped

After a subpar season last year, there were a lot of questions surrounding Dak Prescott’s physical abilities. However, last week a photo of the Cowboys QB went viral as he appeared to have an entirely different looking physique. DallasCowboys.com writer Nick Eatman was able to obtain just how Prescott pulled it off. “I got a […] The post Dak Prescott spills secret behind incredible body transformation that has Cowboys fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Who has the best roster heading into 2022?

We’re just a couple of weeks away from NFL training camps opening up across the league, as all 32 teams being their preparations for the 2022 season. There are the usual suspects among the early Super Bowl contenders, and a handful of promising teams that could surprise with a deep postseason run if a few bounces go their way throughout the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Mvp
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Tom Brady Names "The Perfect Car" For NFL Players

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady knows a thing or two about luxury cars. But when discussing the makeup of NFL parking lots during a recent appearance on the Drive podcast with Ford CEO Jim Farley, the Buccaneers signal caller revealed a more practical route many of his teammates take. Most...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame

After 21 years of playing at Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ stadium is set for a name change. The ketchup giants will no longer sponsor the Steelers, putting an end to the two-plus decade naming rights deal, according to Andrew Fillipponi, who has now revealed the new name of the stadium, which is set to […] The post Steelers fans will find Heinz Field’s new name to be incredibly lame appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leonard Fournette ranks as one of the best high school prospects of all time

LSU has landed a lot of elite recruits in the past, but never a player quite like Leonard Fournette. The five-star running back played high school ball in the Tigers’ backyard at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, where he would become the No. 1 overall recruit and sign with LSU. He went on to become one of the best backs in program history, setting single-season school records for rushing yards and touchdowns while becoming the fourth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Jimmy Garoppolo trade has been discussed by Seahawks

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks have had internal discussions on the possibility of trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) The Seahawks were heavily implicated in the trade discussions for QB Baker Mayfield before he was shipped off to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. Since then, Seattle was said to be prepared to enter the season with a QB stable of Drew Lock and Geno Smith, but Fowler says they have still done their homework on Garoppolo. While inter-division trades are rare, they're not impossible, but other factors such as contract discussions and physicals impede the process of a Garoppolo trade with any team, and Fowler believes that Seattle may opt to sit and wait for a potential release. Garoppolo has struggled with health throughout his pro career and has never finished as a QB1 despite his tenure in a San Francisco offense generally known as being "QB friendly." With the impending rise of first-round QB Trey Lance for the 49ers, Garoppolo's fantasy value is almost non-existent in the Bay Area, but if he were moved to a place where he could become a starter, he could show some relevancy in superflex formats.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy