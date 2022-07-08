ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Key lawmaker says adding exceptions to Louisiana abortion law not likely

Cover picture for the articleLOGANSPORT, La. -- Some have criticized Louisiana's abortion ban for not allowing exceptions for rape and incest. But the chairman of the House Health and Welfare Committee says, don't expect those exceptions to be added to the law later by the conservative legislature. "if you're pro-life, you're pro-life. Any...

Politics does not roil all Florida school board races

The big story: Across Florida, campaigns for school board seats have become increasingly political affairs despite the seats being nonpartisan by law. In parts of south Florida, for example, some conservative candidates are seeking support at gun shows, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Hillsborough County, the state’s third-largest district, appears an exception....
Southeastern Grocers Donates $140,000 to Feeding America® Network Food Banks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005966/en/ Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a donation of $140,000 to seven Feeding America® network food banks in the Southeast to help combat food insecurity among children during the summer months. (Photo: Business Wire)
