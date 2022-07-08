ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Kid-Friendly Splash Pads and Swimming Pools in Northwest Arkansas

By Kara Ault, Macaroni Kid Fayetteville, Rogers-Bentonville Publisher
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's HOT outside, but if you live in or are visiting Northwest Arkansas, you will find that we are blessed to have an abundance of public pools and splash pads that are family-friendly and either free or low-cost. Here's a list to help you discover new places to visit...

Arkansas Outside

Quality of Life, Clarksville Finds a Path

A couple of weeks ago, I was invited to see some new mountain bike trails under construction in Clarksville, Arkansas by Rogue Trails. Rogue Trails is an Arkansas-based, sustainable trail building contractor. They are responsible for designing and building such popular trails as the Monument Trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area and Pinnacle Mountain State Park. They have done extensive work throughout northwest Arkansas including parts of Slaughter Pen, Devil’s Den State Park, the Back 40, Little Sugar, and more. I was excited to see what they were up to in Clarksville.
CLARKSVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

DQ Grill & Chill location on MLK permanently closed

The DQ Grill & Chill restaurant on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville is now closed. Online listings for the restaurant have been marked permanently closed, signs on the building were recently removed, and a note on the door also confirms the closure while directing customers to nearby locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas: Where's the rain?

FORT SMITH, Ark. — How close is Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to a drought? 40/29 Meteorologist Martin Lowrimore shows us where it's rained the least.Watch the video above to learn more.
ARKANSAS STATE
point2homes.com

27 Stronsay CIR, Bella Vista, Benton County, AR, 72715

No need to wait on building when you can buy this less than 2 year old home on a large fenced flat lot in beautiful NW Bella Vista. The lot offers a wide range of possibilities to customize the back yard in the open area for a garden or perhaps you could add a water feature beneath one of the large shade trees. Inside you'll find the home nicely appointed with modern colors and finishings. Be sure to check out the bonus room above the garage that could be used as an additional bedroom or office space combined with its own 1/2 bath. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of NWA yet quick access to the bypass or Business 71, this house will make a great home for years to come.
BELLA VISTA, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in central Arkansas this weekend? Theater, comedy, music and plants!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer continues to scorch its way through central Arkansas, there is no shortage of activities to do both inside and outside. All weekend long, Harding University’s Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre will be presenting its second production of the summer. “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” will be performed in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center with dinner served at 6:30 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
point2homes.com

6301 Red Cedar CIR, Fort Smith, Sebastian County, AR, 72916

The Woods at Chaffee Crossing is where it's at! Check out this beautiful, well maintained 3/2. Picture yourself enjoying a quiet sunset on this covered front patio. From the crown molding to the large backyard, you'd be making an all around great investment here. New Roof (scheduled and paid for) in 2022! Ring doorbell and nest thermostat convey with home. New HVAC unit in 2021. Matching granite throughout. And, this home comes with some history! The subdivision is built on what was formerly part of Fort Chaffee. You're just a few minutes from The Chaffee Crossing Outdoor Recreation Area with so many great amenities to choose from!
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
5NEWS

Burn bans in place across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The River Valley, Northwest Arkansas as well as parts of the state have been getting hit pretty hard with extreme heat the past couple of weeks, causing dry conditions. Counties across Arkansas have issued burn bans due to the scorching hot temperatures and dry areas. On...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Steaks In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

A wise man once told me that you can tell a lot about how well a person is doing by what they eat. When you are doing well, you can eat what you want, and one thing that defines a high priced budget is a great steak. You will pay a lot for a great steak, but you will also leave the restaurant with a satisfied feeling. Nothing beats a delicious steak, and that's why I only go to certain restaurants when I want a steak. Finding a great steak is not just confined to the steak itself, but also depends on how it's seasoned, prepared, and ultimately served.
FORT SMITH, AR
macaronikid.com

GIVEAWAY! 2022 Fun Pass - Breathe NH

We are giving away a Breathe NH Fun Pass Coupon Book! This book offers big savings to favorite New England family attractions like Story Land, Mount Washington Cog Railway, Whale's Tale Water Park, Davis Farmland, LEGOLAND and so many more! Entries will be accepted form 7/13 to 7/20. How to...
SMALL BUSINESS
KHBS

Springdale stadium director saddened by Saturday shooting there

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Alrick Belton was driving by Parson’s Stadium on Emma Avenue right after the shooting Saturday night. "We saw a lot of people just walking out some are running, some cars are cutting each other just trying to rush out," Belton said. According to Springdale police,...
SPRINGDALE, AR
Power 95.9

Have You Heard of the Mama Lou Bridge Haunting in Rural Arkansas?

Who doesn't love a good ghost story, you know the type, an old bridge on a long, lonely stretch of rural highway somewhere... could be anywhere, because these stories are everywhere. There always seems to be a sad tale to go with it and usually a lady in white, or a hitchhiker that just disappears when you let them out, or lights you can't explain. Well, Arkansas has its fair share of those stories too, let's start with Mama Lou.
ARKANSAS STATE
macaronikid.com

July is National Parks Month~ Here are 10 to see in NC

Since 1985, America has celebrated July as the nation’s official Park and RecreationMonth. Created by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), Park and Recreation Month specifically highlights the essential and powerful role of local park and recreation professionals. Since 1985, people in the United States have celebrated Park and RecreationMonth in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation and to recognize the more than160,000 full-time park and recreation professionals — along with hundreds of thousands of part-time and seasonal workers and volunteers — that maintain our country’s local, state and community parks. (This information was provided by NRPA)
TRAVEL

