Kid-Friendly Splash Pads and Swimming Pools in Northwest Arkansas

No need to wait on building when you can buy this less than 2 year old home on a large fenced flat lot in beautiful NW Bella Vista. The lot offers a wide range of possibilities to customize the back yard in the open area for a garden or perhaps you could add a water feature beneath one of the large shade trees. Inside you'll find the home nicely appointed with modern colors and finishings. Be sure to check out the bonus room above the garage that could be used as an additional bedroom or office space combined with its own 1/2 bath. Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of NWA yet quick access to the bypass or Business 71, this house will make a great home for years to come.

BELLA VISTA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO