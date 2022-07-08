ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comprehensive list of local players in Howard Bailey Junior Golf Program

By The Reporter
 4 days ago

Here is a list of results involving Hamilton County players that have participating on the Indiana Golf Association’s Howard Bailey Junior Golf Program. BOYS 13-15: 1. Mattingly Upchurch, Fishers 71, 2. Lucas Brown, Fishers 74, T3. Ryan Cesare, Westfield 75, 5. Jackson Umthum, Noblesville 76, T6. Owen Nielsen, Carmel 76; Ryan...

Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fall footballs match-ups revealed

It looks as if 2022 will be the year of conference consistency when it comes to Hamilton County football schedules. All eight of the county’s football-playing schools have their schedules up and ready to go on the venerable John Harrell’s Indiana High School Football website. While there are a few changes in the schedules of five of the schools, none of them involve conference opponents.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Anderson teen

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, 16, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Buchholz was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock and black Nike tennis shoes.
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Golf Club#Will Harvey#T3#T6#T29
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Cops ride bicycles around Indiana for fallen officers and their families

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday marks the start of the 21st annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bicycle ride around Indiana. The ride pays respect to Indiana’s fallen law enforcement heroes and lets their survivors know they and their loved ones are not forgotten. The motto of Cops Cycling for Survivors...
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State plans new I-65 exit near Boone County’s innovation district

With an effort to develop an innovation and research district in central Boone County underway, the state’s transportation agency is pushing ahead with plans for an Interstate 65 exit at West County Road 300 North that would serve the sprawling project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is also planning...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Indiana jockey reaches elite milestone with 6,000th win

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 21, DeShawn Parker did something that only 20 other jockeys have accomplished in the history of thoroughbred racing: He scored his 6,000th win. Parker, a jockey at Horseshoe Indianapolis, is the all-time winningest Black jockey in history. He was riding For Mama when he crossed...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Rejuvenating hanging baskets

INDIANAPOLIS — Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden believes we need a "national cut-back weekend" after the Fourth of July to remind us to trim the dead and wilting growth on our hanging baskets. On 13Sunrise, Sullivan said that by the middle of summer, many plants have lost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

