PM Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair returns August 18 – 27, 2022 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Attendees will experience thrilling rides, concerts, food, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, pageants, livestock shows, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village and more. This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay. See photography, fine arts, quilts, farm and exotic animals, plus poultry and rabbit shows, antique car show, kids’ night activities, school exhibits, Marketplace vendors, parades, Pick Tennessee exhibit and entertainment on 8 stages.
Comments / 0