Murfreesboro, TN

PM Gentle Fitness at St. Clair

murfreesborotn.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFocuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great...

www.murfreesborotn.gov

murfreesborotn.gov

Chair Yoga at St. Clair

Improving flexibility, relieving stiffness, and creating a happy mental state are a few benefits that chair yoga provides for our bodies. You may sign up for two days only; not all three. Registration is required due to limited space. Limit 19 Room 206.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesborotn.gov

Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program

What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sport activities, enrichments, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility.
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Ribbon Cutting for Complete Women’s Care

Congratulations to Complete Women’s Care for their ribbon cutting on Friday, July 8 at 11:30am. Complete Women’s Care is located at 2020 Rock Springs Road (just off Stonecrest Parkway), Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-223-0200.
SMYRNA, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

City of Brentwood hiring for several full-time, part-time positions

The City of Brentwood is currently hiring for several full-time and part-time positions. These positions include: Assistant Finance Director/ City Treasurer, Public Works Equipment Operator, Water Services Equipment Operator, Water Services Maintenance Worker, Water Services Supervisor, HR Generalist, Library Techs, Parks & Rec Maintenance Worker, Parks & Rec Custodian and more. There are also several openings in law enforcement with the Brentwood Police Department.
BRENTWOOD, TN
#St Clair
wilsonpost.com

Hard crash leaves Hamlett aching, pondering future

"This season has about broke me" Veteran Mt. Juliet racer Bennie Hamlett, one of the area’s most popular drivers, suffered a possible concussion in a serious crash last Saturday night that has him pondering his racing future after 34 years of chasing checkered flags. “I’ve had some bad wrecks...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
WIFR

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals. Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs. The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents. Each came into the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Parent

Tickets On Sale for Wilson County Fair – TN State Fair

The 2022 Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair returns August 18 – 27, 2022 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Attendees will experience thrilling rides, concerts, food, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, pageants, livestock shows, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village and more. This year’s Fair Theme is “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” with the Agriculture Commodity promotion being the Year of Hay. See photography, fine arts, quilts, farm and exotic animals, plus poultry and rabbit shows, antique car show, kids’ night activities, school exhibits, Marketplace vendors, parades, Pick Tennessee exhibit and entertainment on 8 stages.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

The original Nashville Predator and its mysterious missing tooth

A half century ago, a construction company unearthed the remains of a saber-toothed cat that had lived in present-day downtown Nashville 11,000 years ago. A quarter century ago, that discovery resulted in the naming of a pro sports team. But about the same time, one of the prehistoric cat’s teeth turned up missing!
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Preventing pests during high heat months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heat is not only pushing people inside these days, but also bugs. Experts said homeowners can take several minutes to walk around their home and look for any cracks and crevices in door frames and windows the pests can slip through. It's generally how bugs are getting inside homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

Drinking in the history and culture of Tennessee moonshine

White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
TENNESSEE STATE
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Resident Wins $20,000 Playing Lottery’s Triple 333 Instant Game

(July 8, 2022) What will you do now? That’s a question many people would like to ask those who win prizes playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s many games. The answer was easy for Clay Gill of Murfreesboro, who won $20,000 playing the Lottery’s Triple 333 instant game. “I’m headed to the beach!” he said when asked the popular question. “I’m going to play golf, fish and have a good time.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

