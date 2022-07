Following a national search, Chief of Staff Daryl Green has been selected to serve as the new Associate Vice President of Public Safety and Chief of Police at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Green has served as the Chief of Staff of Michigan State University Police and Public Safety for the past year, following his retirement as Chief of the Lansing Police Department. “It has been an honor to graduate from MSU and further serve as a member of the Department of Police and Public Safety. I have built so many great friendships and partnerships with people throughout the Lansing region and will miss them more than anything. It is truly the community that makes MSU and the Lansing […]

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO