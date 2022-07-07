ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, NY

Self-service locker system makes books more accessible

By Karina Kovac
Herald Community Newspapers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart lockers are available for resident cardholders to try out at Baldwin Public Library, a convenience they can use at any time this summer to check out some new beach reads and as a bonus this summer,...

www.liherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Improvements, beautification now underway at Greis Park

The upgrade and beautification of Greis Park recently took another step with the installation of a new scoreboard and the addition of a turf field. The turf fields come as village officials are working toward beautifying and upgrading the seven-acre park on Wilbur Street. “We are pleased to complete major items such as constructing a multi-use turf field with a scoreboard and improved connectivity of walking paths,” said Mayor Alan Beach.
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Older cats find new homes with, well, older cat lovers

The Massapequa resident’s husband had died, and her two children were grown and had families of their own. Her house was just too quiet. It was her son, Arthur, who suggested that she get a cat. Not a kitten, but an older cat, to keep her company. “She was...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The Strongbox Theater kicks off new season

East Rockaway’s Strongbox Theater has a number of one-act plays planned for this summer, which will include live musical accompaniment. “Strongbox in the Park: A Festival of Stage and Song” will return after a successful debut last year. Its founder and owner, Tony Leone, bought the long-closed East Rockaway National Bank early in the coronavirus pandemic with the intention of renovating it, an effort that is now under way. Until the work is completed, the public will be treated to free performances at Memorial Park’s outdoor theater, as it was last summer, in what Leone describes as a local “theatrical renaissance.”
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

L.V. welcomes new assistant superintendent

I was one of those kids who always wanted to be a teacher, I even had a chalkboard in my room at home.”. I feel that whatever challenges may come, if we work together as a community, I think we’ll be OK.”. Students in the Locust Valley Central School...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baldwin, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns firefighters battle two fires in Inwood, Lawrence

Shortly after midnight the Inwood Fire Department and neighboring departments received a call of a house fire with people trapped at 274 Morris Ave., in Inwood, at the intersection of Doughty Boulevard and Mervin Street on July 8. The blaze was in the attic of the two and a half...
LAWRENCE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy