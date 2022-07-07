Self-service locker system makes books more accessible

East Rockaway’s Strongbox Theater has a number of one-act plays planned for this summer, which will include live musical accompaniment. “Strongbox in the Park: A Festival of Stage and Song” will return after a successful debut last year. Its founder and owner, Tony Leone, bought the long-closed East Rockaway National Bank early in the coronavirus pandemic with the intention of renovating it, an effort that is now under way. Until the work is completed, the public will be treated to free performances at Memorial Park’s outdoor theater, as it was last summer, in what Leone describes as a local “theatrical renaissance.”

