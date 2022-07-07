ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.A. Bragg: Global Diamond Trader Convicted of Stealing Millions from Manhattan Diamond Company

Cover picture for the articleManhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Jr., today announced the conviction of NEHAL MODI, 41, for fraudulently obtaining more than $2.6 million worth of diamonds from Manhattan-based wholesale company, LLD Diamonds USA, LLC (“LLD”). Between March and August 2015, MODI made false representations regarding a purported deal with Costco Wholesale Corporation to...

