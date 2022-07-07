ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Kris Letang signs 6-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins

By Rob Ellis
nhltraderumor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has come as no surprise that Kris Letang will end his career as a Pittsburgh Penguin. It has been reported since the regular season ended that Letang...

www.nhltraderumor.com

PITTSBURGH, PA

