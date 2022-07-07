Kris Letang signs 6-year contract extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins finally broke through the fog of uncertainty when they announced a six-year extension with number one defenseman Kris Letang. The negotiations were long and at points seemed hopeless, but the Penguins got it done. The same cannot be said about the discussions between the Penguins and center Evgeni Malkin. A recent Rob Rossi report from The Athletic suggests that negotiations are trending negatively and may result in Malkin testing free agency. With the team days away from free agency, the Penguins need to step up and figure out a way to extend their franchise center.

