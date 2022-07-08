ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

‘We Want To Celebrate Black Birth’

By Special To The Observer
Sacramento Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack mothers and birthing people want to feel respected and supported across their perinatal and postpartum journeys. Birth workers, community organizations, and researchers across Sacramento and the Bay Area are investing in creating resources for better birthing experiences. A single glance will not capture each barrier Black mothers and...

sacobserver.com

Comments / 6

CBS Sacramento

Tired Of Waiting On The City, South Sacramento Twin Sisters Clean Up Neighborhood Sidewalk Themselves

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Twin sisters from south Sacramento decided they could not wait any longer to clean up their neighborhood. For months, Margarita Chavez watched weeds grow through sidewalk cracks at 24th Street and Matson Drive near a bus stop. After calls to the city for help, she enlisted the help of her twin sister, Mirna Gonzalez, to step in. Not many people travel with gardening tools and trash bags always in their cars. Tired of blight, Chavez enjoys beautifying her neighborhood. She’s a member of Sacramento Picks it Up, a group dedicated to clearing trash around the city. Chavez, 68, said she...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Concord woman one of two who drowned in Sacramento-area rivers

A Concord woman was one of two people who died in Sacramento-area rivers on Saturday, the Sacramento County coroner said. Thelma Gomez, 37, was reported missing after she fell or jumped into the American River in Rancho Cordova. Rescuers from the Metro Fire Department found her in critical condition around 1:30 p.m. about a mile downstream, near the Clay Banks area. She was airlifted by helicopter and taken to a hospital, where she died.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Do any major fault lines pass through Sacramento?

(KTXL) — While no major fault lines pass directly through the Sacramento area, that does not mean that the area will not feel the effects of earthquakes. According to California Earthquake Authority, there are over 500 active faults in California and 15,700 known faults throughout the state. Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault and there is a greater than 99% chance that a magnitude 6.7 or greater earthquake will strike the state. There is also a 77% chance that Sacramento will be struck by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake or greater.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Local
California Society
County
Sacramento County, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Society
FOX40

Demonstrators march Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 50 demonstrators are marching in Downtown Sacramento Sunday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, there is a group of people who marched in the middle of the street westbound on Capital Avenue near 6th Street. According to a tweet from the Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Celebrities born in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to movies, Sacramento is one of the least talked about cities. There aren’t many set in Sacramento and there are barely any fictional characters from the city either. However, there are a few notable actors that have a relation to the capital of California. Here is a list of celebrities who are from Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
berkeleyside.org

High 5ive just launched one of Oakland’s highest brunches

Inside the Kissel (2455 Broadway), bar entrance is at 437 25th St. Sunday brunch: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High 5ive, the leet-monikered bar atop Oakland’s Kissel hotel, has made a name for itself as a Instagrammable drinking destination. Now it’s making a play for daytime patrons, too, as the bar has just launched a Sunday brunch service for folks who prefer to pair their eggs with a view.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

2 Lottery Scratchers Players in Concord, Hollister Win a Combined $7 Million

A pair of lucky Lottery Scratchers players in Northern California scored a combined $7 million in winnings recently, according to the California Lottery. Maria Esparza Lupercio won $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings ticket she bought at BMF Racing Company in Hollister, which is in San Benito County, just south of Gilroy.
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is Ridiculous’: People In South Sacramento Jolted Awake By Nighttime Jackhammers

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Stephanie Jones pointed out what has been keeping her up at night. A jackhammer right outside her house was enough to not only get her out of bed but out of her house to record it. “Everyone knows what a jackhammer sounds like, hitting the pavement, hitting the cement. Even in the daytime, it’s a little jarring,” Jones said. “Oh my God, it was like they were right in my living room.” CBS13 talked with some of Jones’ neighbors who say that noise travels. “To be honest, it shouldn’t be happening, at least not that late at night,” Raul Cornejo...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
CBS Sacramento

At Critical Capacity, Sacramento Animal Shelter Waiving Adoption Fees

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is waiving select adoption fees in the hopes that more of its rescue pets find new homes. The shelter is currently at critical capacity, as summer is an active breeding time for cats and many dogs run away at the sound of Fourth of July fireworks. “Our cat adoptions right now are currently $50,” said Annette Bedsworth, the shelter’s director. “And if you want two, they are only $75 for two kitties.” As for dogs, for any that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days, all adoption fees are currently being waived. Additionally, fees will also be waived for pet owners who retrieve their dogs that went missing around the Fourth of July holiday. The shelter is currently seeking people to provide foster care. Currently, the shelter has roughly 500 kittens in foster homes in Sacramento County.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

West Sacramento sideshow results in citations and an arrest

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, early Sunday morning officers responded to a sideshow in the Southport Parkway area of West Sacramento. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered a large group of people and cars. Attendees then began launching illegal fireworks and launched […]
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Meet the new man in charge of Oakland’s homelessness response

Daniel Cooper grew up in poverty and knows what it’s like to sleep in a car, scavenge for food, shower at the gym and barely scrape by working multiple jobs. He hopes that hard-earned experience will give him a leg up as he takes on what’s arguably one of Oakland’s most difficult roles – addressing the homelessness crisis that has left thousands of Oaklanders living in cars, RVs and massive shantytowns and encampments that sprawl across city streets, sidewalks and vacant land.
OAKLAND, CA
point2homes.com

3527 72nd, Oakland, Alameda County, CA, 94605

Listed by Ya Hsuan Yuan with eXp Realty of California. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Ya Hsuan Yuan - 510-214-6442 - California dreaming! This charming bungalow is located in the lovely neighborhood of Eastmont. 3572 72nd Ave is flooded with natural light and is the perfect starter home! The home has been loved over the years and well maintained w/ dual pane windows, new roof, refinished hardwood flooring, new kitchen countertops, and freshly painted interior and exterior. Don’t miss the fun outdoor bath! Think big w/ ADU potential via bonus space behind the garage and make use of the sizeable storage shed. Grow and play in the huge backyard and maybe start an urban farm! With the 5040 sq ft lot, your options are endless! Close to DT Oakland, 580 + 13, Oakland Zoo and Oakland’s amazing hiking trails.
OAKLAND, CA
iheart.com

LOOK: Scammers are Switching Gas Pump Nozzles To Get Free Gas in California

Scammers are getting more and more clever these days. With gas prices skyrocketing lately, people are getting desperate and are coming up with new ways to steal gas. Recently, a man was caught on camera swapping gas pump nozzles at a local gas station in Roseville, California. As a result, when a customer pulled up to the pump next to him to fill their tank, all of the gas that was being pumped was really going into the thief's car.
ROSEVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy