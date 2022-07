The Civil Rights Litigation Clearinghouse has published the first in a series of white papers focused on criminal justice policy reform. The white paper series, Learning from Civil Rights Lawsuits, draws from the tens of thousands of litigation documents in the Clearinghouse collection to explore promising practices and develop model policies for criminal justice reform. The first white paper in the series is “Effective Communication with Deaf, Hard of Hearing, Blind, and Low Vision Incarcerated People.”

