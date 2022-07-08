ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel launches new website

By The Reporter
 4 days ago

Site refresh seeks to improve ADA compliance, navigation. The City of Carmel on Thursday afternoon unveiled a fresh new look and design of its official city website, carmel.in.gov. The new design promises users an enhanced digital experience that pairs the latest technology with practical applications that make it more accessible for...

Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

AT&T hosting hiring event with $5,000 sign-on bonus

INDIANAPOLIS — AT&T will be hosting a hiring event on July 13, specifically looking for 40 Installation Technicians to hire. In a news release, AT&T stated that the job will include "great benefits and a $5,000 sign-on bonus" for those who are hired. The position will be full-time with...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beckersasc.com

Court revives surgeon's antitrust suit against IU Health

An appellate court on July 8 revived an antitrust lawsuit against IU Health that alleges the Indianapolis-based health system engaged in anti-competitive behavior that decreased standards of care in the region. Six details:. 1. IU Health won a motion to dismiss the suit in November after a federal judge found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Fly-In And Career Job Fair At Airport

Drive in or Fly in to Community Day at the Frankfort/Clinton County Regional Airport Saturday July 16. The FREE family-friendly pancake breakfast event at the airport starts at 7:00 AM and ends at 2pm. The Fly In Career Job Fair combines the fun of seeing airplanes up “close and personal”, food trucks, door prizes and bounce houses and SkyDive American Flag Drop with several industries and businesses answering your questions about career opportunities available in the Clinton County area.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

4-H Extension Homemakers sponsoring open food & craft show

The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring an open Food & Craft Show during the 2022 Hamilton County 4-H Fair at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. The contest is open to any Hamilton County resident or Hamilton County Extension Homemaker over the age of 18. Entries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Nickel Plate Arts showcasing three artists in July

This month, Nickel Plate Arts focuses on three of its showcase artists: Michael Jack on display at Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers, John Dierdorf in the Stephenson House on Nickel Plate Arts campus, and Marianne Glick in the 2nd Floor Gallery at Meyer Najem in Fishers. Michael Jack. Jack’s...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel gym provides blend of movement, strength training

Jessica Strom and Chris Snyder are a perfect match at ELEMENTAL. The married couple co-owns the specialty fitness and lifestyle practice. “We blend Jessica’s world of Pilates through movement and my world of sports performance, which is my background,” Snyder said. Strom said she focuses on flexibility and...
CARMEL, IN

