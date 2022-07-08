ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Full schedule of events slated for 2022 4-H Fair

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Families are always welcome at the Hamilton County 4-H Fair, running this year July 14 to 18. A myriad of 4-H contests, special events, and public activities – not to mention animals, displays and food – available for families to enjoy during the 4-H Fair’s five-day run at the Hamilton County...

readthereporter.com

Current Publishing

Indiana Microbrewers Festival set for July 23

After a two-year hiatus, the Indiana Microbrewers Festival will return for its 25th anniversary. The event, a fundraiser for the Brewers of Indiana Guild, is set for 1 to 6 p.m. July 23 at Military Park at White River State Park in Indianapolis. “The Indiana Microbrewers Festival is the Guild’s...
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

4-H Extension Homemakers sponsoring open food & craft show

The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring an open Food & Craft Show during the 2022 Hamilton County 4-H Fair at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. The contest is open to any Hamilton County resident or Hamilton County Extension Homemaker over the age of 18. Entries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Relay for Life comes to Westfield this week

Relay For Life in Hamilton County has a new venue this year: Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., Westfield. The event will be held on Friday, July 15 starting at 4 p.m. According to Janet Lome, the Hamilton County Relays have been combined since 2021. “Last year, due to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
nypressnews.com

Combo house and high school gym for sale in Indiana

A spacious, 11,000-square-foot single-family residence, nestled among farm fields in Wilkinson, Indiana, went on the market last week. From the outside,it doesn’t look much like a house at all. But what’sinside the homehas the real estate and sports world swooning. Half basketball court. Half house. “This is an...
WILKINSON, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State plans new I-65 exit near Boone County’s innovation district

With an effort to develop an innovation and research district in central Boone County underway, the state’s transportation agency is pushing ahead with plans for an Interstate 65 exit at West County Road 300 North that would serve the sprawling project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is also planning...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
point2homes.com

2420 Boyer Lane, Indianapolis, Marion County, IN, 46217

Enjoy your privacy w/out giving up the perks of a city – Live here & enjoy a comfortable & convenient lifestyle. Hop on the interchange at SR37 & Southport Rd – go anywhere in metro area! Min.to dtwn Indy&Indy Intern.Airport; blocks from shopping, dining&parks. Private entr.twnhm w/spacious 2-car att.sits on a tree-lined rear yd-perfect for pets.You’ll love the 10’x10’ screened porch+patio for morning java&entertaining friends! Open kit.w/SSrefrig.42” cabs&dining liv.areas on main&upper lev-new vinyl plank/new carpet.Main level-9’ clgs!Newer A/C unit.Almost 1,800sf-lg loft,2BR ea w/walk-in,mstr w/jetted jac&sep shower,dbl sink 2.5 BA.Low mo.fee:water,sewer,Clbhse,pool,lawncare,ext.bldg maint.professional management, snow and trash removal.
MARION COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was the first Indiana State Police academy held?

1923 – Jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton performed in a recording session at the Gennett Studios in Richmond, Ind. The company made some of the earliest records of Morton, Hoagy Carmichael, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. 1935 – The first academy for Indiana State Police Troopers began at the...
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
Current Publishing

Hamilton County Democrats to rally at Statehouse for pro-choice rights

Elected officials and candidates running for office representing Hamilton County are encouraging Hoosiers to voice their support for pro-choice rights when the state Legislature convenes for a special session later this month. More than 75 people turned out in solidarity July 2 during a rally organized by the Hamilton County...
point2homes.com

2139 West 600 S, Anderson, Madison County, IN, 46013

COME SEE this 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch nestled back on a mature lot in South Madison Community School District. Home boasts a large kitchen, large family/dining room, a screened in back porch, and a two car garage. Don't Miss the GORGEOUS lot outside, ft mature trees and a storage shed out back! Come and envision your perfect touches to this great home!
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Fun and unique market featuring local vendors

INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Gyselinck the owner of Lapis Lily Market and Handpicked Indy stopped by the studio to share more about the unique vintage and handmade market coming up next weekend. The event, Midsummer Night’s Scream is taking place on Friday, July 15th from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

