Carmel Lions Club doing its part to fight blood shortages

The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring an open Food & Craft Show during the 2022 Hamilton County 4-H Fair at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. The contest is open to any Hamilton County resident or Hamilton County Extension Homemaker over the age of 18. Entries...
Relay For Life in Hamilton County has a new venue this year: Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., Westfield. The event will be held on Friday, July 15 starting at 4 p.m. According to Janet Lome, the Hamilton County Relays have been combined since 2021. “Last year, due to...
You can support parents in climbing their way out of darkness. This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the Climb Out of the Darkness program. Climb Out of the Darkness, the world’s largest event raising awareness of pregnancy and postpartum mental health disorders, will hold a regional Climb in Carmel next month.
1923 – Jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton performed in a recording session at the Gennett Studios in Richmond, Ind. The company made some of the earliest records of Morton, Hoagy Carmichael, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. 1935 – The first academy for Indiana State Police Troopers began at the...
This month, Nickel Plate Arts focuses on three of its showcase artists: Michael Jack on display at Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers, John Dierdorf in the Stephenson House on Nickel Plate Arts campus, and Marianne Glick in the 2nd Floor Gallery at Meyer Najem in Fishers. Michael Jack. Jack’s...
