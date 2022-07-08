ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Carmel Lions Club doing its part to fight blood shortages

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carmel Lions Club held a blood drive on July...

4-H Extension Homemakers sponsoring open food & craft show

The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring an open Food & Craft Show during the 2022 Hamilton County 4-H Fair at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. The contest is open to any Hamilton County resident or Hamilton County Extension Homemaker over the age of 18. Entries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Hamilton County Relay for Life comes to Westfield this week

Relay For Life in Hamilton County has a new venue this year: Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., Westfield. The event will be held on Friday, July 15 starting at 4 p.m. According to Janet Lome, the Hamilton County Relays have been combined since 2021. “Last year, due to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Where was the first Indiana State Police academy held?

1923 – Jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton performed in a recording session at the Gennett Studios in Richmond, Ind. The company made some of the earliest records of Morton, Hoagy Carmichael, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. 1935 – The first academy for Indiana State Police Troopers began at the...
INDIANA STATE
Nickel Plate Arts showcasing three artists in July

This month, Nickel Plate Arts focuses on three of its showcase artists: Michael Jack on display at Four Day Ray Brewing in Fishers, John Dierdorf in the Stephenson House on Nickel Plate Arts campus, and Marianne Glick in the 2nd Floor Gallery at Meyer Najem in Fishers. Michael Jack. Jack’s...
FISHERS, IN

