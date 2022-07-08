ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

People and Places - week of July 8, 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax nonprofit seeks donation of funds, backpacks to help local students. Fairfax-based nonprofit Britepaths is seeking donations of funds and new backpacks in this month to assist 2,500 students in need who attend schools in the Fairfax County area. Financial donations to Britepaths’ Collect for Kids Back to School...

ffxnow.com

Covid cases plateau in Fairfax County, as new subvariant takes over U.S.

After dropping earlier this summer, Fairfax County’s COVID-19 caseload has essentially leveled off over the past month. With 297 new cases reported today (Monday), the Fairfax Health District is averaging 412 cases per day for the past week, thanks in part to a deluge of 641 cases on Friday (July 8), according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
WJLA

Amtrak launches new, cost-effective roundtrip between DC and Roanoke

WASHINGTON (7News) — Amtrak is increasing its ridership for Virginians with new daily roundtrip routes between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke, Virginia. The growth of the passenger rail will allow people in the Commonwealth to travel from Virginia’s Blue Ridge and the nation’s capital. With a 7.8% increase...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

Breakfast links: Amtrak expands service from DC to Roanoke, Norfolk

Amtrak passengers have more round trip options from DC to Norfolk, Roanoke. Starting today, Amtrak is running two new round trips from DC to Roanoke and Norfolk as a part of a multi-billion dollar effort to expand rail service. Additionally, Virginia is expanding its track on the I-95 corridor to handle more passenger service. (Luz Lazo / Post)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

Va. News: Fredericksburg bag tax, cell phones in the classroom

Mobile phones can be distractions for students in the classroom. But one local school board in Virginia believes it has the solution to that problem. And, Fredericksburg’s plastic bag tax is bringing in more revenue than the city expected or wanted. Those have been among the most read stories...
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Society
Fairfax, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
City
Fairfax, VA
Pizza Marketplace

Pupatella opens 6th location in Fairfax, Virginia

Pupatella has opened its sixth unit, located in Fairfax, Virginia. The restaurant is situated in the retail and entertainment district of Mosaic, according to a press release. This latest opening is the first in a string of developments for the brand, which includes another opening in West Springfield, Virginia, later this month. A new lease has also bee signed in Chantilly, Virginia.
point2homes.com

2713 CHANBOURNE WAY, Vienna, Fairfax County, VA, 22181

**Open House Sunday, July 10th from 12 PM - 2 PM** Move-in ready townhome with tons of upgrades and 2 car garage! Gleaming hardwood floors throughout entire main and upper levels. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz countertops (2022), Stainless steel range, dishwasher, & microwave (2022), Stainless steel refrigerator (2020), & Kitchen cabinets and floors refinished (2022). Spacious & open main level with two-sided gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms including an owner's suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and full bath with separate shower/tub, plus vanity with 2 sinks. The finished lower level features a bedroom, full bath, and kitchenette. Entire home freshly painted (2022), Water heater (2022), Light fixtures and faucet fixtures (2022), Landscaping (2022), Roof (2020), Washer/Dryer (2019), AC (2018). Location can't be beat! Walkable to the Vienna Metro Station and public transit. Just off of 66 and quick access to Route 50 and 495 offers an easy commute to Washington, DC, Pentagon, Tysons, and surrounding areas! Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping options. Schedule your private showing today!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington office vacancy rate continues to rise amid work-from-home trends

The pandemic and work from home trends are causing pain for owners of office buildings in Arlington and across the region. Arlington’s office vacancy rate reached 20.8% this month, according to data from CoStar, as relayed by Arlington Economic Development. That’s up from 16.6% at the beginning of 2020, as the pandemic first took hold, and 18.7% at the beginning of 2021.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes start Monday between Washington, D.C., and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
WTOP

Developer downsizes plans for Innovation Park in Prince William Co.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Six years later, a Maryland developer is proposing a much smaller development near George Mason University’s Science and Technology Campus. Gaithersburg, Md.-based Buchanan Partners has substantially...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Alexandria celebrates 273rd birthday with concert and fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Thousands gathered in Alexandria Sunday night to watch fireworks, listen to a concert, and celebrate the birthday of both the city and the country. Fireworks lit the night sky as the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra played below. The orchestra gave a free concert at Oronoco Bay Park that ended as the fireworks were set off from barges on the Potomac River.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

MCPS Hosting Summer Job Fair in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is hosting a Summer Job Fair on Wednesday, July 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Blvd. in Gaithersburg. Bus drivers and bus attendants (for special education) Security assistants. Special education paraeducators. Food service workers. Building service workers. Substitute teachers. Qualified candidates...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Shore News Network

17 Year-Old Shot To Death In Car in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a homicide that left a 17 year-old shot to death on July 9th. This incident took place on the 3500 block of Hayes Street in Northeast, D.C. According to police, “At approximately 5:26 pm, members of the...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

Millions of gallons of rainwater fell across parts of the DMV

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Metro area got clobbered as nearly five inches of rain fell across the region early Saturday morning. The range of rainfall totals is wide. While some areas got close to five inches of rain, some towns received an inch of rain or less. Numerous neighborhoods flooded as heavy rain poured across the region.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

NPS “we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year”

“The National Park Service has completed the Environmental Assessment for the future management of Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park. To improve recreational opportunities, minimize impacts to natural and historic resources, and address the needs of people who drive and those who use non-motorized transportation, we are proposing to close the upper portion of Beach Drive NW to motorized vehicles from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day every year.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Fairfax Co. man sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man was sentenced to almost three years in prison for his role in a $3 million COVID-19 loan fraud conspiracy. Foad “David” Darakhshan, 47, was sentenced to 33 months in prison for his part in the conspiracy that involved submitting at least 63 fraudulent loan applications to get additional funding he did not qualify for, according to a Justice Department news release.
marymount.edu

Why going to college in D.C. is good for your future career

D.C. has some of the best internship and job opportunities in the country. If you’re looking for these advantages in a flourishing city, D.C. fits the bill for a multitude of reasons! As the nation’s capital, D.C. is thriving with countless possibilities that will allow you to get ahead in your future career both during college and after you graduate.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Southern States merges to form new co-op

Southern States Cooperative of Winchester is merging with 3 other co-ops in West Virginia and Maryland to form Freedom Ag & Energy Cooperative. The Board of Directors of the co-ops formally approved the merger and now await the votes of each member. The merger is expected to be finalized by...
WINCHESTER, VA

