Former Japanese PM Abe Shot, Feared Gravely Injured

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been shot during an event in the western city of Nara and is feared to be gravely injured, according to national outlets citing local authorities in Japan.

Abe, who led the country as its longest-serving premier from 2012 to 2020, was reportedly delivering a campaign speech for a member of his Liberal Democratic Party late Thursday, early Friday local time, when a gunman opened fire, wounding Abe, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Footage aired on Japanese television appeared to show Abe being shot from behind and collapsing as bystanders rushed to his aid.

Kyodo News also reported on the incident and later cited local authorities as saying that the ex-prime minister was showing no signs of life.

Both outlets reported that the suspect was in custody and NHK later revealed his identity to be Tetsuya Yamagami, a 42-year-old resident of Nara, citing police.

Then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo speaks to the media upon his arrival at his office in Tokyo on September 16, 2020. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel reacted to the news on social media.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," Emanuel wrote on Twitter. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."

The Liberal Democratic Party, currently led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, also weighed in on Twitter, stating that "such a barbaric act is utterly unacceptable, and we categorically condemn it."

Other events planned ahead of Sunday's upper house of parliament elections have also been canceled, including those to be attended by Kishida himself.

A number of opposition parties spoke out against the act of violence as well, with Japanese Communist Party Chairman Shii Kazuo also issuing his "strong resentment" toward "a barbaric attempt to kill free speech with terrorism."

After stepping down from office nearly two years ago, citing ill health, 67-year-old Abe remained active in Japanese politics and frequently commented on his country's domestic and foreign policies.

Gun violence in Japan is extremely rare, with only 10 reported incidents involving firearms occurring in the country of 127 million people throughout 2021, according to Statista.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.