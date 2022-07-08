ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Former Japanese PM Abe Shot, Feared Gravely Injured

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has been shot during an event in the western city of Nara and is feared to be gravely injured, according to national outlets citing local authorities in Japan.

Abe, who led the country as its longest-serving premier from 2012 to 2020, was reportedly delivering a campaign speech for a member of his Liberal Democratic Party late Thursday, early Friday local time, when a gunman opened fire, wounding Abe, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Footage aired on Japanese television appeared to show Abe being shot from behind and collapsing as bystanders rushed to his aid.

Kyodo News also reported on the incident and later cited local authorities as saying that the ex-prime minister was showing no signs of life.

Both outlets reported that the suspect was in custody and NHK later revealed his identity to be Tetsuya Yamagami, a 42-year-old resident of Nara, citing police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEJ6j_0gYYOHLU00
Then-Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo speaks to the media upon his arrival at his office in Tokyo on September 16, 2020. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel reacted to the news on social media.

"We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo," Emanuel wrote on Twitter. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."

The Liberal Democratic Party, currently led by Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, also weighed in on Twitter, stating that "such a barbaric act is utterly unacceptable, and we categorically condemn it."

Other events planned ahead of Sunday's upper house of parliament elections have also been canceled, including those to be attended by Kishida himself.

A number of opposition parties spoke out against the act of violence as well, with Japanese Communist Party Chairman Shii Kazuo also issuing his "strong resentment" toward "a barbaric attempt to kill free speech with terrorism."

After stepping down from office nearly two years ago, citing ill health, 67-year-old Abe remained active in Japanese politics and frequently commented on his country's domestic and foreign policies.

Gun violence in Japan is extremely rare, with only 10 reported incidents involving firearms occurring in the country of 127 million people throughout 2021, according to Statista.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Terrifying new footage shows Shinzo Abe's bodyguards try to deflect assassin's bullets with BRIEFCASES as former PM freezes when first shot is fired... then slumps when fatal bullet hits

This is the shocking moment former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead - revealing how oblivious security guards tried to block bullets with their briefcases after realising too late that he was under attack. Cameras trained on Abe as he gave a political stump speech in the city...
ASIA
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese People#Old Abe#Kyodo News#The U S Government#American#Abe San
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: We must face the fact that rape is being used as a weapon of war in Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine shows that sexual violence is still being used as a weapon of war, terrorising civilian populations.A mounting body of evidence has demonstrated that summary executions, rape and torture have been used against civilians in areas under Russian control since the Kremlin’s invasion. Despite predictable denials by the Russian authorities of this and other atrocities by its soldiers, there appears to have been little attempt to hide the crimes, implying they may be tolerated, if not ordered, by Russian command.The psychological violence inflicted by sexual assault is such that it takes a great deal of courage for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy