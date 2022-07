Willee Joe Brown, 3, of Booneville starts prekindergarten this fall. He'll be ready because he's been watching Daddy do homework for most of his young life. The little boy and his mother, Emalee Brown, were on hand to see Isaac Brown receive a framed diploma for his master's degree in electrical engineering earned online from the U of A. The family is expecting another son soon.

BOONEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO