Heading into the 2022 volleyball campaign, the Hogs have earned their highest SEC preseason ranking in eight years, the conference announced today. Arkansas came in fourth in the coaches' poll with 105 points, its best placement since the poll shifted from East and West Divisions to a ranking of all SEC teams in 2014. It is the fourth time in head coach Jason Watson's seven seasons that the Razorbacks have been picked to finish in the top five of the conference.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 11 HOURS AGO