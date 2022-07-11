Shinzo Abe assassination as it happened: Party of the former prime minister dominates parliamentary election following his assassination

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Pool/Getty Images

Shinzo Abe, Japan's former leader, is dead after being shot during a campaign event Friday, July 8, 2022.

The assassination has shocked Japan, a nation with one of the world's lowest gun-crime rates.

The suspect is said to have worked in the Japanese navy and had gun training.

Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a rose on an LDP candidate's name, to indicate a victory in the upper house election, at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, July 10, 2022. Toru Hanai / Pool/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Japan's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party dominates parliamentary election following the assassination of Shinzo Abe, who led the party for 8 consecutive years

Japan's right-wing Liberal Democratic Party dominated the country's parliamentary election just two days after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated.

On July 8, Abe was killed in the Western city of Nara during a campaign speech by a man who used a homemade gun.

During Sunday's House of Councillors election, Kyodo News reported the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured more than 75 seats, giving the parties a majority in the 248-member upper chamber of parliament.



Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam's Kilo Pier on December 27, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Possible Moonies link to the assassination of Shinzo Abe. Suspect was motivated by anger towards a religious group he blamed for mother's bankruptcy, reports say.

The man arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday might have been motivated by anger towards the controversial religious group known as the Moonies, reports say.

Suspect Yamagami Tetsuya , 41, told investigators he believed the Japanese leader was linked to a religious group that he blamed for his mother's financial problems, according to Japanese newspaper The Mainichi Shimbun.



A hearse transporting the body of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his residence in Tokyo on July 9, 2022. Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP

Shinzo Abe's body arrives in Tokyo after he was fatally shot

Shinzo Abe's body was brought back to Tokyo on Saturday .

The day prior, Abe was in Nara giving a campaign speech when he was shot by a former member of Japan's navy.

Abe's body was carried in a black hearse as he arrived at his home in Shibuya where mourners lowered their heads as the vehicle passed.

Killing shocks country unused to gun violence

The assassination of a former prime minister is all the more shocking due to the rarity of gun violence in Japan.

"There could be some Japanese people who go their entire lives and never really handle a gun or see a gun in the open," Iain Overton, who runs Action on Armed Violence, a London-based research group that aims to reduce gun violence, told Insider.

"There is no fear of gun violence anywhere," Overton said. "There's no drive-by shootings, there's no road rage. There's no mass shootings in schools."

In 2021, there was only one shooting death in the country.

The man suspected of killing former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe used what appears to be a homemade gun . That's at least in part due to how difficult it is to legally own a gun in Japan, where a license requires testimonies from friends and family, as well as a background check and mental health exam.



President Joe Biden STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Biden 'outraged' after Abe is assassinated at campaign event

President Joe Biden on Friday condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The US president said he is "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the 67-year-old's death during a campaign event in the western Japanese city of Nara.

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement.



Still from Japanese TV footage showing Shinzo Abe assassination suspect standing behind Abe moments before the shooting in Nara, western Japan, on July 8, 2022. Illustration by Insider. Nippon TV 24/Insider

Video shows the moment before Abe's assassination

Videos taken moments before Shinzo Abe's assassination show the shooting suspect standing closely behind the former Japanese leader with little visible security.

The footage — which appeared to be from a bystander — showed a gunman walking slowly toward Abe, raising his gun and immediately firing two shots.

Security guards tackled the man to the ground moments after the attack. He appeared to be wearing a grey shirt, cargo pants, and a white face mask.

Police said the shooting suspect shot Abe from around 10 feet away using a homemade gun.



Shinzo Abe assassination shocks Japan, which had one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassination has shocked Japan, a country with one of the world's lowest rates of gun crime and strict laws around procuring firearms.

This graph above shows Japan's firearm homicide rates between 1990 and 2019 compared to the US.

People can't buy handguns in Japan, only shotguns and air rifles, as Insider previously reported.

Procuring those weapons also requires a number of steps, including passing a mental-health evaluation and a background check that includes interviews with friends and family.



Screenshot from social-media video shows the moment gunfire rings out during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign speech in Nara, western Japan, on July 8, 2022. Takenobu Nakajima via Reuters

Shinzo Abe assassination suspect spent 3 years in the Japanese navy and had trained with guns

Japanese police said they arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and seized a weapon, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported .

NHK, citing defense-ministry sources, reported that the suspect worked for Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force — or the Japanese navy — for three years until 2005, during which he was trained with guns.



Abe after arriving for his speech in Nara, Japan, on July 8, 2022. Twitter @makichanman37 via Reuters

Shinzo Abe was only confirmed as speaker one day before event where he was killed, deepening questions around assassination

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign visit on Friday morning was only confirmed late the night before, the BBC reported .

That detail raises questions about how his killer was able to act so quickly.

Abe was giving a speech near a train station in the western city of Nara at around 11:30 a.m. local time when he was shot twice from behind .

Police arrested a 41-year-old man at the scene and seized a weapon, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said. Officials did not immediately suggest a motive or comment on any planning around the attack.



A still showing the gun purportedly used to shoot former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on July 8, 2022. NHK

Photo shows seemingly home-made gun used to kill Abe

Images of the gun purportedly used to shoot former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe show a rudimentary, seemingly home-made device that nonetheless was able to kill.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK broadcast images of the weapon seen lying on the road near the site of the attack. Other close-up images of the gun have spread across Japanese social media .

The gun appears to be homemade and rudimentary: two metal barrels attached to a wooden board with black tape.

It is is extremely hard to obtain guns in Japan, with the country boasting some of Asia's strictest gun laws . Handguns are banned and citizens can only buy shotguns and air rifles, pending a stringent background check.



Shinzo Abe in August 28, 2020. Frank Robichon/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Shinzo Abe dead at 67

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot on the campaign trail. He was 67.

He was shot around 11:30 a.m. local time Friday while giving a speech in Nara, a western Japanese city 35 kilometers south of Kyoto.

He was immediately airlifted to Nara Medical University Hospital without vital signs of life, hospital officials told a Friday news conference. Abe had lost a lot of blood, and medics attempted to resuscitate him and give him blood transfusions, the officials said, per The Washington Post .

He was confirmed dead at 5:03 p.m., the hospital said.



Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Photos and videos show chaos on the scene following the attack

Photos and videos circulating on Twitter captured the chaotic scene that unfolded after former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign trail speech on Friday.

He had been campaigning for Sunday's upper house election in the city of Nara in western Japan.

A Twitter video using footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK depicted what appears to be the moment Abe was shot.

In the video, Abe can be seen giving a speech before two loud gunshots ring out. Within seconds, officials can be seen tackling a man in a grey shirt to the ground. The video then zooms in on what appears to be two cylinders wrapped in black tape on the ground.



Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Behrouz Mehri, Pool/Getty Images

Doctors are working 'very hard' to save Abe, current prime minister says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that doctors are working "very hard" to save former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's life after the latter was shot in Nara city on Friday.

During a press conference, a visibly distraught Kishida said Abe was in "critical condition" and that he was praying for the former leader's survival.

"I would like to use the most extreme words available to condemn this act," Kishida added, describing the shooting as "barbaric."

He said that all Japanese Cabinet members who were on the campaign trail ahead of Sunday's Upper House elections have been told to Tokyo.



Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Political leaders from around the world shocked by the shooting, share reactions

Current and past political leaders from around the world have reacted with shock to the news of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's shooting on Friday.

US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said he was "saddened" by the shooting and praised Abe for being "an unwavering ally" of the US.

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen expressed his concern for Abe and commemorated the latter's commitment to building diplomacy between their nations.

"One of Japan's leading leaders, Abe, was the driving force behind the building of today's friendly relations between Israel and Japan, and the strong bond between the two countries would not have been possible without his presence," Cohen tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump also shared his thoughts on the incident, describing Abe as a "truly great man and leader."

"He was a true friend of mine and, much more importantly, America. This is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much," said Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Insider took at some of the reactions from leaders worldwide to the incident.



Footage from scene shows security officers tackling man to the ground

Footage from NHK News showed security officers at the scene of Friday's shooting tackling a man to the ground.

In the clip, two loud bangs can be heard before the officers are seen apprehending a man dressed in brown pants and a t-shirt. A zoomed-in shot also shows what appears to be a device comprised of two pipes wrapped in black tape lying on the road.

According to local reports, a 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene over the incident.



Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe. Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Authorities say Abe suffered a gunshot wound to his neck and has bleeding in his chest

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck during Friday's attack, Kyodo News reported , citing information from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Abe, who was airlifted to a hospital in Nara, also has "subcutaneous bleeding in his left chest," per the outlet.

The former Japanese leader was shot on Friday while delivering a speech in Nara. Authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the incident.



Video shows Abe being airlifted to a hospital in Nara

A video tweeted by Bloomberg following the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday showed medical personnel transporting him to a hospital in Nara via helicopter.



Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed while making a speech in the city of Nara, around one hour from Kyoto, according to local media reports.

Japanese news outlet NHK reported that Abe was seen falling to the ground bleeding at around 11.30 a.m. local time. NHK reported that its reporter heard a gunshot going off in the vicinity while Abe was speaking.

The former prime minister appeared to be showing no vital signs after the attack, Kyodo News reported, citing information from the Japanese authorities.

NHK shared what appeared to be a video of the scene, which showed chaos and smoke, and what looked to be people surrounding a prone Abe.



