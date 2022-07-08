ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

County offers COVID testing at six sites

Fairfax Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax County Health Department has announced a partnership with Curative to provide no cost COVID-19 PCR testing at six sites around Fairfax County. Each site is open two days per week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a...

www.fairfaxtimes.com

