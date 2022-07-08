County offers COVID testing at six sites

VIRGINIA, USA — Amtrak and Virginia Passenger Rail Authority held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate new rail routes in two Virginia cities. The "Rail in Virginia" initiative reached its latest milestone with two new roundtrip routes in Roanoke and Norfolk. The new roundtrips started immediately on July 11, between Washington, D.C., and Roanoke. The train departs from D.C. at 8:05 a.m. making stops in Alexandria, Manassas, Culpeper, Charlottesville and Lynchburg arriving in Roanoke at 1 p.m.; it leaves Roanoke at 4:30 and gets back to D.C. at 9:28 p.m.
Comments / 0