Founded in 1911, the quaint town of Silver Grove was once known as the most modern city in Northern Kentucky. Located along the Ohio River in Campbell County, the town was planned, managed and built by the C & O Railroad. But it’s the people of Silver Grove and their stories that make this small-town community so special; their resilience and sense of community in an ever-changing railroad town.

