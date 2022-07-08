Noblesville native named Princess of Marion County

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 18 HOURS AGO