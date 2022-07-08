ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Noblesville native named Princess of Marion County

By Hamilton County's Hometown Newspaper
readthereporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThird-generation Noblesville native Pilar Bravo has been named the 2022 Marion County Princess. Although she...

readthereporter.com

WIBC.com

Recount Begins in Primary Squeaker for Carmel-Area House Seat

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Two months after Election Day, a recount of Indiana’s closest state legislative primary is underway. Hamilton County Councilman Fred Glynn is the apparent nominee for the newly-created seat, which covers an area in and around Carmel plus a sliver of Indianapolis. He edged former Department of Energy advisor Suzie Jaworowski by six votes out of more than 4,000 cast.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

4-H Extension Homemakers sponsoring open food & craft show

The Hamilton County Extension Homemakers are sponsoring an open Food & Craft Show during the 2022 Hamilton County 4-H Fair at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2003 Pleasant St., Noblesville. The contest is open to any Hamilton County resident or Hamilton County Extension Homemaker over the age of 18. Entries...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
point2homes.com

13430 Grosbeak Court, Carmel, Hamilton County, IN, 46033

Listed by Todd Denkmann with Keller Williams Indpls Metro N. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Super popular ranch floor plan in East Carmel, move-in ready! Brand new roof! Gorgeous hardwoods everywhere (except kitchen, bathrooms & laundry)! Interior freshly painted - walls, trim, doors, ceiling - looks brand new! Light fills the large great rm w/ cathedral ceiling & gas fireplace, great room open to the tiled kitchen w/ stainless appliances (refrigerator 1.5 yrs), double pantry & eat-in bay. Primary bdrm w/ tile bath, fan & walk-in closet. Primary + bdrm 2 have 9’ ceilings, bdrm 3 has cathedral ceiling. Garage w/ storage area & built-in cabinets. Quiet cul-de-sac location, large deck w/ pond view. Nbrhd pool, tennis, playground, walking paths. Great location w/ easy access to everything! Totally neutral, clean & ready for you!
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

State plans new I-65 exit near Boone County’s innovation district

With an effort to develop an innovation and research district in central Boone County underway, the state’s transportation agency is pushing ahead with plans for an Interstate 65 exit at West County Road 300 North that would serve the sprawling project. The Indiana Department of Transportation is also planning...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Southern Indiana couple taking Mom Water nationwide

A vacation in the Dominican Republic forever changed the lives of a husband and wife from the Dubois County town of Ferdinand. Jill and Bryce Morrison left their lifelong careers in healthcare to bring Jill’s new favorite drink to life with the creation of Mom Water in late 2019. The fruit-infused vodka water is now sold in a dozen states as well as in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, and the company continues to grow.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville Community High School graduate has successful Miss Indiana week

Olivia Broadwater had another memorable showing at the Miss Indiana competition. The 2020 Zionsville Community High School graduate was named Miss Indiana first-runner-up June 18 at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. She was the second runner-up in the 2021 Miss Indiana competition. She was the first runner-up in the Miss Indiana’s Outstanding Teen in 2019.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Relay for Life comes to Westfield this week

Relay For Life in Hamilton County has a new venue this year: Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., Westfield. The event will be held on Friday, July 15 starting at 4 p.m. According to Janet Lome, the Hamilton County Relays have been combined since 2021. “Last year, due to...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
point2homes.com

2420 Boyer Lane, Indianapolis, Marion County, IN, 46217

Enjoy your privacy w/out giving up the perks of a city – Live here & enjoy a comfortable & convenient lifestyle. Hop on the interchange at SR37 & Southport Rd – go anywhere in metro area! Min.to dtwn Indy&Indy Intern.Airport; blocks from shopping, dining&parks. Private entr.twnhm w/spacious 2-car att.sits on a tree-lined rear yd-perfect for pets.You’ll love the 10’x10’ screened porch+patio for morning java&entertaining friends! Open kit.w/SSrefrig.42” cabs&dining liv.areas on main&upper lev-new vinyl plank/new carpet.Main level-9’ clgs!Newer A/C unit.Almost 1,800sf-lg loft,2BR ea w/walk-in,mstr w/jetted jac&sep shower,dbl sink 2.5 BA.Low mo.fee:water,sewer,Clbhse,pool,lawncare,ext.bldg maint.professional management, snow and trash removal.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash that happened Monday morning in Greenwood. According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot at a home in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.
readthereporter.com

Where was the first Indiana State Police academy held?

1923 – Jazz legend Jelly Roll Morton performed in a recording session at the Gennett Studios in Richmond, Ind. The company made some of the earliest records of Morton, Hoagy Carmichael, Louis Armstrong, and Duke Ellington. 1935 – The first academy for Indiana State Police Troopers began at the...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for Anderson teen

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Anderson Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Frank Buchholz, 16, a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. Buchholz was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, black and green shorts, one gray sock, one black sock and black Nike tennis shoes.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

72-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHESTERTON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Illinois man who was pulled out of Lake Michigan over the weekend has died. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Illinois, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon. Conservation officers and an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter assisted in the rescue effort at the beach area at […]
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash in Lawrence. Police said the crashed happened on 56th Street at Glenn Road, near Franklin Road, around 1:15 p.m. Medics took two people to the hospital, where one later died from their injuries. Police said one other person suffered...
point2homes.com

44 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, Johnson County, IN, 46143

Cul-de-sac living at its finest! This lovingly updated, open-concept floor plan is just what you've been waiting for. Step inside to a welcoming & sweet foyer entry w updated LVP flooring. High ceilings makes the home feel even more spacious. The eat-in kitchen w new countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a wonderfully large sink is a dream for those who love to cook & entertain. Head upstairs to 3 large bedroom areas and 2 full baths! The owner's suite with its walk-in closet and large private full bath is perfectly situated at the top of the stairs. Convenience is key as this home is located near the highway, schools, shopping & restaurants. Award winning Clark-Pleasant school systems w a Greenwood address. Come and see your new home today!!
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

Two decades later, Columbus man found shot to death in Indiana identified

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — After nearly two decades of being a John Doe, a man who was found shot to death behind an abandoned gas station in 2003 finally has a name. The Henry County Coroner’s office identified the man as Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio. Coroner Stacey Guffey said the FBI got a hit on the fingerprints that were sent to them shortly after the body was found.
HENRY COUNTY, IN

