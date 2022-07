Just off Second Ave and Federal Blvd, a new safe outdoor space is giving people experiencing homelessness in Denver a chance to flourish."On hot days like this, this is a little oasis," said Amanda Pennington, Development Associate at St. Francis Center. "Each resident has their own tent with shade, a fan, clean water, space to eat and drink."Pennington says the Barnum Safe Outdoor Space is a joint effort with the Colorado Village Collaborative."Denver is becoming a model and the city and residents of Denver and other cities are seeing it's working, it's successful," said Pennington.Ismael Abdullah is a living success...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO