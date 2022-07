Left-handed relief pitcher Joe Mantiply will represent the Arizona Diamondbacks at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. “It means the world,” Mantiply said postgame on Sunday. “My career has been a little bit of a grind up to this point. Seeing all the hard work come to fruition kind of feels about as good as it can.”

