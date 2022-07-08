Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison
By Sandra Song
papermag.com
4 days ago
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence...
A Black man who was freed from prison this year after 44 years behind bars for attempted rapes he says he didn't commit has sued the officials who helped get him convicted, alleging a cover-up that ended up with him being framed. Vincent Simmons' conviction was overturned in February by...
MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
A Florida lawyer has been jailed for five years for conning a 108 year-old client out of $3 million - with his victim dying just days before he was brought to justice. Matthew Roby was handed the sentence as part of a plea deal reached in Orlando, Florida, Friday. Sadly,...
A Texas woman who once pleaded through tears on TV for help finding her husband’s killer was sentenced to life in prison for convincing her boyfriend to carry out the brutal murder. Jennifer Lynne Faith, 49, was handed down the sentence Tuesday in a federal courtroom after pleading guilty...
Bill Cosby, 84, was filmed by his publicist and crisis manager Andrew Wyatt talking about being freed from prison a year ago. A video of their conversation was shared on the pair’s Instagram accounts on June 30, and showed them chatting as Wyatt drove Cosby home. The clip, believed to have been shot by Wyatt a year ago, showed Cosby describing the moment he was told he was to be a “free man”.
A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
Two drug traffickers in California who were arrested last week for being in possession of 150,000 fentanyl pills — enough to kill millions of people — were released back onto the streets, officials said. Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, both from Washington, were arrested during a...
The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia. The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua. Though authorities...
SIX bodies were found in a hallway this week after a vicious street gang mysteriously killed their own members while incarcerated. Honduras police are investigating the six victims' causes of death after the horror scene was discovered inside a prison early Monday. Prison guards found six inmates belonging to the...
Ghislaine Maxwell's cellmate claims she was offered some major dough to kill the socialite, who is currently in prison after she was found guilty of five federal charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.According to documents filed by Maxwell's attorneys on Wednesday, June 15, "one of the female inmates in Ms Maxwell’s housing unit told at least three other inmates that she had been offered money to murder Ms Maxwell and that she planned to strangle her in her sleep."PRINCE HARRY CONTINUES...
Two white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012. “I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim,...
A petition asking Colorado Gov. Jared Polis to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing in the unsolved 1996 murder of JonBenet Ramsey has racked up more than 7,700 signatures as her family continues to press city police to advance the long-stalled investigation. John Andrew Ramsey ripped into the...
A Lehigh Acres man was one of 12 people arrested in an undercover sting operation out of Polk County that targeted sexual predators online, officials said. The operation dubbed “Operation Child Protector II” was a two-week-long investigation conducted by Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Auburndale Police Department, and Winter Haven Police Department, detectives.
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A 43-year-old man was taken into custody about eight months after a pregnant woman was found dead in her apartment just days before she was scheduled to give birth. On Friday, June 24, the Racine Police Department announced William Bunch was arrested on charges of first-degree...
