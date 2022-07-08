ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 More Years in Prison

By Sandra Song
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to over 20 more years in prison. Seven months after pleading guilty to two counts of violating George Floyd's civil rights, Chauvin has now been given 21 years in federal prison. He will serve this term concurrently with his current 22½-year sentence...

