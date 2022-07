I realized that I was probably an introvert in my mid-teens, though I didn’t call it that at the time. While attending Plum Creek Christian Church’s summer camp at Camp Northward, in Falmouth, I recall enjoying the daily games and activities, Bible lessons, the food, and the camp swimming pool. But when the vespers at the campfire ended each day as summer darkness fell, I was ready for sleep, but mostly for peace and quietness.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO