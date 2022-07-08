ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Ellie Hosaflook wins Female Division of Firecracker 2-Miler

By Mark Martin For Jackson Newspapers
 4 days ago

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ellie Hosaflook is the latest to place her name on a nice list of outstanding distance runners at Ripley High School. Someone she’s long admired is Tori Starcher, who now competes at Stanford University. Hosaflook made the one-time Lady Viking great proud...

WVNews

Ravenswood boys' basketball enjoying busy summer

RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV NEWS) – “Remember this your lifetime through, tomorrow there will be more to do. And failure waits for all who stay, with some success from yesterday.”. The 2021-22 season for Ravenswood basketball was indeed a success. The Runnin’ Red Devils captured victory 21 times....
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Reaching new heights: Miller’s track and field days come to an end.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WV NEWS) – For the last several years, clearing the bar in the high jump event has been something inside Laurel Miller’s mind each day. “From the sixth grade until this year, track and field has been a huge part of my life,” said Miller, a 2017 Ripley High School graduate.
RIPLEY, WV
Ripley, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

David Orval Nicholas

SPENCER- David Orval Nicholas, 73 of Spencer, WV passed away at home Saturday July 9, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1948, a son to Orval and Nellie Dobbins Nicholas. He was raised in Windham, Ohio where he met and married his late wife Charlotte Payne on October 17, 1970. He relocated his family to Weston, WV and worked to help build I-79 then retiring after many years of service at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.
SPENCER, WV
WVNews

Patti Snyder

Patti Sue (Nuckles) Snyder, 73, of Evans, passed away July 9. 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. She was born July 12, 1948 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Karr Nuckles. Patti graduated from Ripley High School with the Class of 1966. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked as a Dispatcher for Jackson County for many years and retired from Voter Registration through the Jackson County Clerk’s office. She was a past member of the Junior Women Club of Ripley and was an advisor with the Juniorettes. She also volunteered with Special Olympics. Patti’s greatest pride was in her family, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren in their sporting events and school activities.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Speed limit reduced temporarily on 2 roads near Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The speed limit on two roads near Marshall University have been temporarily reduced while officials conduct a traffic study to determine if permanent changes are needed for pedestrian safety. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new signs near the campus last week...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

GLOW Movement to host annual pool party

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — The goal of the GLOW Movement is to raise awareness and share hope for mental illness, suicide, and addiction by meeting people where they are in their circumstances. A celebration of hope will be hosted by the GLOW Movement at the Ravenswood Public Swimming...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

My riddle for you this week is: What does the sun drink out of?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 and 10:30am. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

The Shield program topic of discussion at Ravenswood City Council

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger attended the Ravenswood City Council meeting on July 5 to discuss The Shield program, a concept that focuses on the safety of students and teachers in the Jackson County School District. Mellinger advised that the program would add law...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Council approves another Footloose Friday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Topics of discussion at included recent festivities updates as well as several oaths of office being taken. Mayor Carolyn Rader announced that the Footloose Friday on June 24 was a great...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Fife promoted to Mountain Health VP of supply chain operations

HUNTINGTON — John “J.K.” Fife has been named vice president of supply chain operations for Mountain Health Network. In this role, he will be responsible for planning, developing and controlling the acquisition and distribution of equipment, supplies and services to support the operation of MHN and its member hospitals.
HUNTINGTON, WV

