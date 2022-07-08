Ellie Hosaflook wins Female Division of Firecracker 2-Miler

Patti Sue (Nuckles) Snyder, 73, of Evans, passed away July 9. 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. She was born July 12, 1948 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Karr Nuckles. Patti graduated from Ripley High School with the Class of 1966. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked as a Dispatcher for Jackson County for many years and retired from Voter Registration through the Jackson County Clerk’s office. She was a past member of the Junior Women Club of Ripley and was an advisor with the Juniorettes. She also volunteered with Special Olympics. Patti’s greatest pride was in her family, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren in their sporting events and school activities.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO