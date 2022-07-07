Dragon Quest X

A revamped version of the popular co-op mode for Skyrim, entitled Skyrim Together Reborn, will release on July 8 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. One of the developers announced the release on Reddit, also stating that support for previous versions of the mods is over. The mod supports 2-8 players. NPCs, quests, and items/equipment are fully synced between players. Upon death in the wild, players spawn nearby, and they spawn at the entrance of a dungeon if death occurs there. You can even play with mods, though it is recommended that everyone play with the same mods in the same load order. Upcoming features include weather syncing, shared map markers, and a scripting API to allow more customizable servers and better mod compatibility.
