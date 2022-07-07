Dragon Quest X

The first ‘NFT game console’ known as the Podium One is about to be discharged in 2024. However, there are quite a few complaints and ones around the emblem. Billed because the 1st “NFT game console,” the Podium One, was declared on a weekday; however, the device has already returned beneath quite a bit of criticism from the vice public. Whereas some individuals have complained regarding Podium One’s ties to NFTs generally, others are much more aggravated that brand the emblem} for the new console appearance quite a bit just like the logo for the defunct, however still beloved Nintendo.

