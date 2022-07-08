West Virginia Arts and Crafts Fair a success

Some come for the thrill of a day on the water, skiing behind a powerboat, feeling the water and breeze in their face as they cascade along the gleaming water. Or jumping on a wave runner and tooling around the coves and bays, enjoying a day with family and friends.
West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Ed Gaunch will retire effective July 15. The former state senator and longtime insurance agency CEO led the multi-bureau Commerce department for three and half years. Government reporter Randy Yohe spoke with the 75-year-old Gaunch about his accomplishments and the challenges he sees for West...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 22 more COVID deaths on Monday, ending a string of two straight reporting days with zero deaths. The state also had 2,858 active cases, 285 COVID hospitalizations and 1,988 new cases since Friday’s report. The death toll now stands at...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia ended Fiscal Year 2022 with a record revenue surplus in excess of $1.3 billion, according to state officials. Data for the fiscal year showed growth in four key income streams, said state Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy. “Basically, 99% of our revenue growth...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Amid record inflation, U.S. consumer confidence has fallen to a 16-month low — to almost the lowest point in a decade, according to The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index,. “I think one of the biggest reasons is inflation. Here we are with...
Wisconsin had 5.0 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 10, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Parts of southern Wisconsin received heavy rains early in the week, but the state remains dry overall. Farmers continued to harvest their second cutting of hay.
