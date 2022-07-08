ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

A flood of musical entertainment

WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripley Fourth of July hosted an array of musical...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Ripley Senior News

My riddle for you this week is: What does the sun drink out of?. The center is now open for lunch and activities. Meals on Wheels clients are still being served and if you’re not comfortable eating inside, curbside meals will still be offered and served between 10 and 10:30am. A reservation is required. Also, if you are eating lunch at the Center, inform Teresa the day before.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Patti Snyder

Patti Sue (Nuckles) Snyder, 73, of Evans, passed away July 9. 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a long illness. She was born July 12, 1948 in Charleston, daughter of the late Ralph and Lois Karr Nuckles. Patti graduated from Ripley High School with the Class of 1966. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. She worked as a Dispatcher for Jackson County for many years and retired from Voter Registration through the Jackson County Clerk’s office. She was a past member of the Junior Women Club of Ripley and was an advisor with the Juniorettes. She also volunteered with Special Olympics. Patti’s greatest pride was in her family, and she enjoyed following her grandchildren in their sporting events and school activities.
RIPLEY, WV
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Ripley Little League stars bow out of District 3 play

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – The Ripley Little League All-Stars (11-12 age group) advanced to District 3 play in dramatic fashion with a come-from-behind win against Charleston Midwestern. But the postseason came to an abrupt end for Ripley in St. Albans. The local squad of manager Chris Williams fell...
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood boys' basketball enjoying busy summer

RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV NEWS) – “Remember this your lifetime through, tomorrow there will be more to do. And failure waits for all who stay, with some success from yesterday.”. The 2021-22 season for Ravenswood basketball was indeed a success. The Runnin’ Red Devils captured victory 21 times....
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

David Orval Nicholas

SPENCER- David Orval Nicholas, 73 of Spencer, WV passed away at home Saturday July 9, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1948, a son to Orval and Nellie Dobbins Nicholas. He was raised in Windham, Ohio where he met and married his late wife Charlotte Payne on October 17, 1970. He relocated his family to Weston, WV and worked to help build I-79 then retiring after many years of service at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.
SPENCER, WV
WVNews

Council approves another Footloose Friday

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Ripley City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 5. Topics of discussion at included recent festivities updates as well as several oaths of office being taken. Mayor Carolyn Rader announced that the Footloose Friday on June 24 was a great...
RIPLEY, WV
Person
Morgan White
WVNews

The Shield program topic of discussion at Ravenswood City Council

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger attended the Ravenswood City Council meeting on July 5 to discuss The Shield program, a concept that focuses on the safety of students and teachers in the Jackson County School District. Mellinger advised that the program would add law...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Eli Miller ready to give it that old college try

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – Eli Miller saw several things which led him to Bethany College, where he will continue his education and football career. The most important aspect he observed to seal the deal was togetherness. “The brotherhood they have is what pushed me to go to Bethany,”...
RIPLEY, WV
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Road Trip#Concert
WVNews

Speed limit reduced temporarily on 2 roads near Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The speed limit on two roads near Marshall University have been temporarily reduced while officials conduct a traffic study to determine if permanent changes are needed for pedestrian safety. Crews with the West Virginia Division of Highways installed new signs near the campus last week...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WVNews

Reaching new heights: Miller’s track and field days come to an end.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WV NEWS) – For the last several years, clearing the bar in the high jump event has been something inside Laurel Miller’s mind each day. “From the sixth grade until this year, track and field has been a huge part of my life,” said Miller, a 2017 Ripley High School graduate.
RIPLEY, WV
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music

