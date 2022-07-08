Australian team makes stop to play in Key West

Why not come to play ball in Key West?

At least that was the response of Ben Moore to the reasoning for adding Key West to the three-week tour for the Down Under Travellers, the team of 16- to 21-year-old players who made the trip to Florida in hopes of bettering their potential to be scouted in America.

“There is obviously very good baseball and a very good program down here, so it’s a great experience for my guys, coming over from Australia, to check out different cultures and have a look around,” said Moore. “Being here on July 4 was big for us too, because [we] love this country and watching some fireworks was great too.”

In fact, Moore explained to play against the 5 Star Conchball squad at Rex Weech Field was always part of the agenda.

“We made sure to come down here and play,” said Moore. “Our guys want to compete and want to play well against good competition, and that’s what we got here. You have a great facility here, you are very blessed to have this type of facility, so while it was a destination, we were still here to play, and it seemed to be a good place to play while also getting a bit of a break.”

The Conchball program, which is scheduled to play in the Perfect Game World Series this weekend, also took advantage as they were able to bring the past together with the future as from current Conchs like Andris Lucky Barroso, Felix Ong and Jacob Burnham, to former Conchs like Danny Galvin, Zach Albury and Callan Karn, and even future Conchs like rising freshman Christian Koppal, all received a turn on the mound. Even Coral Shores’ Tyler Rodriguez, who was also donning a Conchball jersey along with ‘Canes teammate Steele Mienkeiwicz, had his turn in the rotation during the two-game set.

“This is a pretty cool new experience,” said Conchball coach Ralph Henriquez III. “They are a legit team, I didn’t realize they were this old, so I asked some of the college guys who are in town if they wanted to come out and they said absolutely and it’s working out well.

With Conchball sending a majority of their younger arms to the mound under the lights on Tuesday, July 5, including Koppal, the Travellers won 11-2.

“He came back in the dugout and said ‘this is a little different than pitching 13U,” said Henriquez said about Koppal. “It’s a little different going against grown men instead of 13-year-olds.”

“It was a lot different and pretty crazy,” added Koppal.

But for Henriquez, that was the importance of the experience, as well as being able to have the college guys come in and teach the current Conchs what they have learned at the next level. 5 Star Key West would even the two-game set with a 2-0 victory, led by Galvan, Karn and Albury setting up Barroso for the save in the exhibition matchup.

“Some of these guys only play eight games in a season in New Zealand, so this is big for them,” said Henriquez.

In total, the Down Under team will spend 20 days and 19 nights on the tour, playing 15 games in that span with stops in Miami, Fort Meyers, West Palm Beach, Tampa and, of course, Key West.

“In Australia we play other sports like cricket, so it’s good for them to get over here and see the game played while also living out of a suitcase and also getting that experience of being on the road in good quality games against good competition in nice ball parks,” said Moore. “To be able to get that exposure for college and professionally as well, because we have had a few guys in this program sign, and it’s definitely a lot easier to get that exposure over here instead of in Australia.”

